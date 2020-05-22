Jurors Convened Virtually to Decide This Year’s Award Recipients
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (May 22, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced its 2020 Jury Award Winners, which were held virtually this year in light of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the festival. Eighteen jurors made up the main film juries and three jurors participated in the Pitch Fest competition. The jurors represented all aspects of the film industry and are leaders in their respective fields in film.
“One of the first things we decided after we wrapped our heads around not having a festival this year was that we should reach out to our jury members and see if they would still be able to take part virtually, given the new situation everyone was facing,” said Mary Dossinger, Program Manager for the RiverRun International Film Festival. “We had incredible jurors from all areas of the film community set to come to Winston-Salem and we very much wanted to still highlight the incredible work of our filmmakers in some way. Almost all of the jurors responded with a resounding yes and we got to work sending them the films and introducing them to one another. We are so thankful to them for being a part of RiverRun 2020 and hope to still get them all to our Festival in the future.”
2020 Award Winners
RE:VISION INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMPETITIO
Best Film
De Lo Mio
Directed by Diana Peralta
Peter Brunette Award for Best Director
Maša Nešković
Asymmetry
Best Cinematography
Djordje Arambasic
Asymmetry
Best Screenplay
Sasha Collington
Love Type D
Best Editing
Christopher Donlon and Sara Newens
Freeland
Best Actress
Krisha Fairchild
Freeland
Best Actor
Mcabe Gregg
Teenage Badass
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Best Documentary Feature
I Am Not Alone
Directed by Garin Hovannisian
Best Director
Sam Ellison
Chèche Lavi
Honorable Mention
Anbessa
Directed by Mo Scarpelli
NARRATIVE SHORTS
Best Narrative Short
Tattoo
Directed by Farhad Delaram
Special Jury Award
Wonder
Directed by Javier Molina
Best Student Narrative Short
Terminal
Directed by Kim Allamand
Special Jury Mention
Nighty Night
Directed by Matt Porte
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Best Documentary Short
Exit 12
Directed by Mohammad Gorjestani
Best Documentary Short
Ashes to Ashes
Directed by Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk
ANIMATED SHORTS
Best Animated Short
Petty Thing
Directed by Li Zexi
Special Jury Award for Outstanding Film
Sous la Glace
Directed by Luce Grosjean, Ismail Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory & Hugo Potin
Special Jury Award for Experimental Film
Medium Rare
Directed by Luca Cioci
Special Jury Award for Design Integration
The Kite
Directed by Martin Smatana
Special Jury Award for Best Student Film
Blieschow
Directed by Christoph Sarow
Special Jury Award for Outstanding Craft
Fata Morgana
Directed by Daniella Bokor & Leanna Berkovitch
PITCH FEST
FIRST PLACE
Painting Your Room in My Heart
Director: Yuqi Lu
Wake Forest University
SECOND PLACE
Clickbait: Stop the Traffic
Director: Madison Rae Reitz
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
