Jurors Convened Virtually to Decide This Year’s Award Recipients

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (May 22, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced its 2020 Jury Award Winners, which were held virtually this year in light of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the festival.  Eighteen jurors made up the main film juries and three jurors participated in the Pitch Fest competition. The jurors represented all aspects of the film industry and are leaders in their respective fields in film.

De Lo Mio

De Lo Mio- Courtesy RiverRun.

“One of the first things we decided after we wrapped our heads around not having a festival this year was that we should reach out to our jury members and see if they would still be able to take part virtually, given the new situation everyone was facing,” said Mary Dossinger, Program Manager for the RiverRun International Film Festival. “We had incredible jurors from all areas of the film community set to come to Winston-Salem and we very much wanted to still highlight the incredible work of our filmmakers in some way. Almost all of the jurors responded with a resounding yes and we got to work sending them the films and introducing them to one another. We are so thankful to them for being a part of RiverRun 2020 and hope to still get them all to our Festival in the future.”

2020 Award Winners

RE:VISION INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMPETITIO 

Best Film

De Lo Mio

Directed by Diana Peralta

 

Peter Brunette Award for Best Director

Maša Nešković

Asymmetry

 

Best Cinematography

Djordje Arambasic

Asymmetry

 

Best Screenplay

Sasha Collington

Love Type D

 

Best Editing

Christopher Donlon and Sara Newens

Freeland

 

Best Actress

Krisha Fairchild

Freeland

 

Best Actor

Mcabe Gregg

Teenage Badass

 

 

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

 

Best Documentary Feature

I Am Not Alone

Directed by Garin Hovannisian

 

Best Director

Sam Ellison

Chèche Lavi

 

Honorable Mention

Anbessa

Directed by Mo Scarpelli

 

NARRATIVE SHORTS

 

Best Narrative Short

Tattoo

Directed by Farhad Delaram

 

Special Jury Award

Wonder

Directed by Javier Molina

 

Best Student Narrative Short

Terminal

Directed by Kim Allamand

 

Special Jury Mention

Nighty Night

Directed by Matt Porte

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Best Documentary Short

Exit 12

Directed by Mohammad Gorjestani

 

Best Documentary Short

Ashes to Ashes

Directed by Taylor Rees & Renan Ozturk

 

ANIMATED SHORTS

 

Best Animated Short

Petty Thing

Directed by Li Zexi

 

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Film

Sous la Glace

Directed by Luce Grosjean, Ismail Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory & Hugo Potin

 

Special Jury Award for Experimental Film

Medium Rare

Directed by Luca Cioci

 

Special Jury Award for Design Integration

The Kite

Directed by Martin Smatana

 

Special Jury Award for Best Student Film

Blieschow

Directed by Christoph Sarow

 

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Craft

Fata Morgana

Directed by Daniella Bokor & Leanna Berkovitch

 

PITCH FEST

 

FIRST PLACE

Painting Your Room in My Heart

Director: Yuqi Lu

Wake Forest University

 

SECOND PLACE

Clickbait: Stop the Traffic

Director: Madison Rae Reitz

University of North Carolina at Wilmington

 

SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:

Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo

Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton

 

ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.