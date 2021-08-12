WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 12, 2021)— RiverRun is pleased to announce a virtual screening of the film The Neutral Ground, being presented in collaboration with PBS North Carolina. This event will take place on Thursday, August 26 with the screening at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion with filmmaker CJ Hunt.
The Neutral Ground documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and troubled romance with the Lost Cause. In 2015, Hunt filmed the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four confederate monuments. But when the removal was halted by death threats, Hunt set out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much attention in America.
The film is a co-production of POV and ITVS, in association with the Center for Asian American Media, and a co-presentation of Black Public Media and the Center for Asian American Media. Also, a Tribeca Film Festival Official Selection.
“We are always honored to present events alongside PBS North Carolina, and this one is no exception,” said RiverRun Education Director Jane McKim “This film is a fascinating documentary on a topic that the entire country – especially the South – has become quite aware of in recent years, and we think that August 26 will certainly be an insightful evening.”
This virtual screening is free, but registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/pbs-nc-screening-of-pov-the-neutral-ground-and-virtual-discussion-tickets-165016842819.
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
