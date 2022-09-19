RiverRun and Indie Lens Pop-Up Announce New Season
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (SEPTEMBER 19, 2022)—INDEPENDENT LENS has announced a new season of Indie Lens Pop-Up, the long-running community screening series that has brought people together for more than 15 years for community-driven conversations around its thought-provoking documentaries. The screening series will feature both in-person and virtual events in more than 50 cities across the U.S., including screenings done in partnership with the RiverRun International Film Festival.
Through its roster of four films this season, Indie Lens Pop-Up will spark conversations on pressing topics impacting communities around the U.S. today, including the criminal justice system, welfare injustice, disability stereotyping, and the overdose crisis, each through the lens of intimate, personal stories. Each film will make its television debut on INDEPENDENT LENS, PBS’s award-winning documentary anthology series, and will be available to stream on the PBS Video app.
The 2022-2023 Indie Lens Pop-Up lineup includes the following documentaries:
- In “Move Me,” filmmaker Kelsey Peterson turns the lens on her own journey towards redefining who she is following a life-altering spinal cord injury that takes away both function and sensation from the chest down, essentially robbing her of her self-identities as an athlete and dancer.
- Colin Askey’s “Love in the Time of Fentanyl,” looks beyond the stigma of injection drug users, revealing the work of the Overdose Prevention Society and the courage of those facing tragedy in a neighborhood often referred to as ground zero of the overdose crisis.
- Based on the groundbreaking book, “Storming Caesars Palace” from filmmaker Hazel Gurland-Pooler, spotlights the life of Ruby Duncan, a cotton-picker who fights the welfare system and ends up a White House advisor.
- To close out the Indie Lens Pop-Up season, “Free Chol Soo Lee,” from filmmakers Julie Ha and Eugene Yi, follows the rollercoaster life story of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean immigrant wrongfully convicted of murder who inspired a movement to free him.
“We are honored to continue as an Indie Lens partner along with PBS NC and bring these important films and discussions to our local and regional community,” said RiverRun Executive Director Rob Davis.
Indie Lens Pop-Up events provide a space to watch and discuss timely issues explored in its award-winning documentaries, at hundreds of events hosted in person by partners across the nation, and virtually via OVEE, the INDEPENDENT LENS digital viewing platform. Since its inception in 2005, more than 6,850 Indie Lens Pop-Up events have brought an estimated 410,000 participants together to discuss issues that impact local communities.
“RiverRun’s partnership with Indie Lens Pop-Up provides an open, engaging space for community members of diverse backgrounds and beliefs to watch films from the award-winning INDEPENDENT LENS series,” RiverRun Community and Education Director Jane McKim said. “We hope these screenings provide a platform to spark conversation and connect people to local resources.”
About Indie Lens Pop-Up
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together—virtually and in person—for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS'sINDEPENDENT LENS, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders, and organizations together to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics, to family and community relationships. Make friends, share stories, and join the conversation. For more information, visitpbs.org/independentlens/indie-lens-pop-u
About INDEPENDENT LENS
INDEPENDENT LENS is an Emmy® Award-winning weekly PBS series airing Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET. The acclaimed series, with Lois Vossen as executive producer, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Presented by ITVS, the series is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, with additional funding from Acton Family Giving, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, visit pbs.org/independentlens. Join the conversation: facebook.com/independentlens and on Twitter @IndependentLens.
About RiverRun
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
RiverRun will celebrate its Silver Anniversary next year, with the 25th RiverRun International Film Festival running April 13-22, 2023
