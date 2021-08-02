WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AUGUST 2, 2021)— RiverRun is pleased to announce a collaborative event with Bookmarks, presenting a free Film With Purpose screening of Boss: The Black Experience in Business. This event will take place on Thursday, August 12 at the Bookmarks store on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The evening features a discussion at 7:30 followed by the film at 8:00.
The film is from Peabody and Emmy Award Winner Stanley Nelson, who is also a past recipient of RiverRun’s Master of Cinema Award. The history of business and entrepreneurship lies at the heart of the American story, but often absent from that narrative are the experiences of African Americans. Nelson’s documentary shines a light on the story of resilience and resistance within the Black American business experience in the face of racial hostility and violence, economic exclusion, segregation and discrimination.
The discussion prior to the screening will feature Tiffany Waddell Tate and Richard L. Williams. Tate is CEO and Founder of Career Maven Consulting and also serves on the board of Reach Women’s Network, as well as the advisory board of the Black Philanthropy Initiative of the Winston Salem Foundation. Williams is Publisher and Editor in Chief of Black Business Ink, Chairman and Publisher of HBCU Matters, and Founder and Convener of the State of Black N.C. Conference.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. For more information and to register, visit bookmarksnc.org/Event/BOSS.
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA
Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Parkway Lincoln, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Kilpatrick Townsend Attorneys at Law, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council. PNC, Reynolds American, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem
The 24th RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21–April 30, 2022.
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.