Spirits were high Saturday night at Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem, where the RiverRun International Film Festival held its closing-night gala for its 25th-anniversary event. This year’s festival boasted a selection of 174 films (features and shorts), representing some 34 countries.
“This was the most ‘normal’ festival we have had since the pandemic,” said RiverRun executive director Rob Davis. “I think folks were finally ready to come out and experience the live event in person. We had our first sellout since the pandemic and several films were near sellouts. We also had strong sales for virtual films both locally and from ticket buyers around the country.”
“I think it’s been going great,” said Dale Pollock, the former dean of the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), who was responsible for bringing RiverRun to Winston-Salem more than two decades ago. “We just saw a perfect closing-night film (Ride Above), and it’s been a great festival.”
“It went really well,” said Karen McHugh, the festival’s theater operations manager/development assistant. “The weather’s been amazing and we’ve had great feedback from our patrons.”
“The energy that the audiences have brought, it’s been really lovely,” concurred program manager Mary Dossinger. “It just … brings that momentum, and that’s so important.”
“Several filmmakers commented on our engaged audiences this year,” noted Davis. “David Connelly — director and star of The Magic Hours, Peter Fonda’s last film — told me how thoughtful the audience questions were at both screenings. His film was one of four world premieres, which helped make our silver anniversary extra special.”
Filmmaker Emily Harrold was the recipient of this year’s “Spark” award, given to an up-and-coming film talent, and this was her second go-round at RiverRun.
“I had the pleasure of screening my feature documentary While I Breathe, I Hope at the 2019 festival, which focused on South Carolina politician Bakari Sellers and the challenges he faced running a statewide race as an African American Democrat in a red conservative state,” Harrold said. “It was great to screen the film at RiverRun — a highlight was that a group of women who were alumni of a sorority chose to see the film as a group. They had wonderful questions and really brought energy to the audience’s reactions. As a filmmaker, hearing people laugh, gasp, and audibly react is always such a treat.”
This year, Harrold saw two of her films, both documentary shorts, included in the event: Meltdown in Dixie and In the Bubble with Jaime. The former details the controversy surrounding the flying of a Confederate flag outside an ice cream shop in Orangeburg, SC (Harrold’s hometown), and the latter a chronicle of Jaime Harrison’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign against Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.
“I am so excited to take part in the 25th-anniversary festival,” Harrold said. “Twenty-five is quite a milestone, and it is so exciting for North Carolina and the South generally. Being able to attend film festivals in the South — and the Carolinas in particular — is a highlight for me, since so much of my work is focused on South Carolina. RiverRun to me is a mix of all the great things that film festivals offer. It has a great local community audience base, but also attracts top-quality films and filmmakers.”
“It is so critical for an organization like this to remind multiple generations of the true magic of film,” said Deborah LaVine, the current UNCSA School of Filmmaking dean and a member of the RiverRun’s board of directors.
Unlike years past, the festival’s award winners were not announced on the closing night, as the jurors were still deliberating. The winners will be announced later this week and ticket sales and attendance figures are also being tabulated at this time.
Davis deserves the last word. “RiverRun has been a success because the people of this region embrace having a world-class film festival in the Piedmont Triad,” he said. “While their philanthropic support and ticket prices have been critical to the festival’s economic survival, they also embrace the creativity of the filmmakers.”
The official RiverRun International Film Festival is https://riverrunfilm.com/.
