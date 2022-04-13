RiverRun 2022: A celebration of cinema, community, and creativity

There are those who would say the 2022 RiverRun International Film Festival is a rebirth or a resurrection, but that’s an overstatement, because RiverRun never went anywhere. True, the 2020 festival had to be canceled due to the COVID pandemic, but the festival responded by offering virtual events throughout the year. Although last year’s festival was primarily virtual — with only a handful of in-person events — the festival once again showcased a stellar line-up of independent short and feature films, albeit in a different format.
It could, however, be said that this year’s festival is a renewal — a renewal of in-person screenings, panel discussions, parties, and special events. The virtual component, however, will continue, with almost 150 of the festival selections available in that format. Not only is it more convenient for people who’d prefer to enjoy films in the comfort of their homes, but it also succeeded in expanding the parameters of the festival.
The 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival will take place April 21-30, with in-person screenings taking place at Bailey Park (445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem), Crossnore Communities for Children (1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem), Hanesbrand Theatre, Reynolds Place Theatre and Mountcastle Room (209/251 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem), Kirkpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP (1001 W. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem), Marketplace Cinemas (2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem), RED Cinemas Greensboro (1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro), SECCA (750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem), and UNCSA ACE Theatre Complex — Main Theatre and Gold Theatre (1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem).
At the official RiverRun Launch Party last week at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), Executive Director Rob Davis admitted that when the submission period opened in September, “we didn’t know what to expect.”
Come the December 15 deadline, “we were shocked — in a good way,” he said. “We had received over 1,670 submissions. These films were reviewed and together with films our programmers saw virtually at other festivals and films sent to us by distributors, we have produced a festival with 174 films representing 33 countries. We’ve got six of the seven continents covered, except Antarctica — and if they had a film industry at the South Pole, I bet we’d have gotten submissions.
“In all my years of working with festivals, this is undoubtedly the strongest line-up I have ever had the pleasure of being associated with. In addition to the in-person screenings, we are delighted to offer almost 150 films virtually as last year’s virtual offerings saw ticket buyers from over 30 states, Canada, Puerto Rico, and several European and Middle Eastern countries.”
Davis is the first to admit that RiverRun wouldn’t be RiverRun without the tireless work of its staff, sponsors, and volunteers. “The entire RiverRun team is one of the most adaptable and creative I have ever encountered. I cannot tell you how exciting it is to go to work every day with these wonderful, enthusiastic people.”
“We are so excited to be here to celebrate the 24th annual RiverRun International Film Festival,” said Chase Law, the President and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, at SECCA. “We’re celebrating the re-emergence of our arts and culture sector coming back in full force. The folks in this industry are resilient, and they re-energize the arts and culture sector of our community.”
After praising the staff and volunteers at RiverRun, she closed by saying “We’ll see you at the movies!”
“We’re so fortunate as a city to have RiverRun as part of the fabric of the city of arts and innovation,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, who’s been in office almost as long as the festival has been in existence. “RiverRun creates new friendships, spurs discussion, and brings people together. Let’s all jump out and support this event once again.”
The 2022 festival offers two opening-night films: Pierre Pinaud’s French drama The Rose Maker (7 p.m., April 21 and 2 p.m., April 22 at Hanesbrand Theatre) and Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard’s documentary We Feed People (7:30 p.m., April 21 at Reynolds Place Theatre and 5:30 p.m., April 25 at RED Cinemas Greensboro). The closing-night film is Max Walker-Silverman’s drama A Love Song (7:30 p.m., April 30 at UNCSA — Main Theatre). The Centerpiece Screening is Daniel Raim’s documentary Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen (5:30 p.m., April 27 at SECCA, virtual screening window: April 28-30).
In addition to the wide variety of films being screened, Davis is also excited by this year’s RiverRun panel discussions, which are free.
“Our free panels this year cover a number of diverse topics including he current state of Mexican and Mexican-American filmmaking from women filmmakers, experimental Indigenous filmmaking that intersects visual art and the moving image, a dialogue with three actors from The Thing About Pam about the nature of filming a true story and returning to work during a pandemic, career sustainability as the business model for film and television evolves in new directions, and filmmaking approaches to trafficking and disappearance. Our 11th annual ‘Pitch Fest’ documentary film competition for college and university students features seven schools including two for the first time: Spelman College and St. Augustine’s University.”
Zack Fox, the general manager of Marketplace Cinemas, not only (again) provided this year’s festival with one of its most popular venues, but his 22-minute short film Spirit of the Cinema was also accepted. It will be screened at 5 p.m., April 26 at SECCA, prior to Rosebud Lane, a dramatic feature filmed in North Carolina.
Lest one think that Fox’s film was automatically accepted, he begs to disagree — with a laugh. Spirit of the Cinema, which he describes as a “love letter to 35mm film,” is the third film he’s directed that he submitted.
“I’ll be the first to admit that my previous films had issues that should have kept them out, mostly (due to) sound issues,” he said. “I’ve learned to never cheap out on a second recordist — unless, I suppose, you’re making a silent film!”
Spirit of the Cinema, which won the Best Cinematography award at the Foothills Film Festival, has been screened at festivals in Florida, New York, San Francisco, and Virginia.
“We’re hoping being shown at a festival with a status like RiverRun will give our film stronger legs to run into other film festivals in many, many more states,” Fox said. “RiverRun is a staple of the greatest to North Carolina filmmakers. I am honored to have made a film that can stand along with the other 173 films accepted this year. My producing team and I are thrilled and honored to be accepted into such a wonderful staple of the North Carolina film community.”
Fox is also pleased and proud that Marketplace Cinemas is once again a RiverRun screening venue. “I cannot imagine anyone besides Rob Davis leading RiverRun through the pandemic so wonderfully,” he said. “We need festivals like RiverRun to make us local filmmakers strive for the greatness in filmmaking. Rob and the entire RiverRun team did an extraordinary job over the last two years — quickly adapting to the restrictions COVID placed upon them, all while doing it in a way to keep all healthy and safe. The line-up the programmers have scheduled this year is outstanding. It’s exactly what is needed for the return of the full, ‘original’ festival — a tactical mix of comedies, dramas, documentaries, and family films.”
This year, the Masters of Cinema and Spark Award winners (the latter awarded to up-and-coming film talents) at RiverRun are all women — yet another display of the diversity so important to its mission. Actresses Karen Allen, Hayley Mills, Gigi Perreau, production designer Kristi Zea, and filmmaker Roberta Morris Purdee (representing Karmic Release Ltd.) will be on hand to receive their awards, as will be Spark recipients Natalie Bullock Brown (educator/producer) and Iman Zahwary, whose feature debut Americanish will be screened April 23 (7 p.m., UNCSA — Main Theatre) and April 28 (8 p.m., RED Cinemas Greensboro).
“RiverRun has a rich legacy of showcasing the work of women filmmakers,” said Davis. “This year, I thought it would be nice to recognize the achievements of a number of women from across the generations of filmmaking. We are deeply honored that seven awards will be presented to women representing the ‘Golden Era’ of Hollywood through today’s newest filmmaking technologies.”
Allen is a RiverRun “veteran,” having brought her short film A Tree, a Rock, a Cloud, based on the Carson McCullers story, to the 2017 festival. “I remember it having a wonderful reaction,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful film — and a wonderful film to talk about afterwards.”
Allen will receive her award at a ceremony prior to a special screening of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1981 classic Raiders of the Lost Ark on April 27 (8 p.m., SECCA), and she’s particularly pleased to be honored alongside her long-time friend Zea, whom she first worked with in Alan Parker’s 1982 drama Shoot the Moon, on which Zea was the costume designer. The two would later collaborate on A Tree, a Rock, a Cloud. “I’m just delighted,” she said.
Zea is no less thrilled. “This is a huge honor,” she said. “It is not often that ‘below the line’ — and how I dislike that phrase! — people get an honor like this one. The Academy has decided we are not as important as actors slapping each other, so kudos to RiverRun!”
Zea will receive her award prior to a special screening of the 1988 Jonathan Demme comedy Married to the Mob, on April 26 (8 p.m., Hanesbrand Theatre), which marked her transition from costume designer to production designer. “In this case, it’s bittersweet because of Jonathan’s passing (in 2017). He was such a collaborative and inspiring director to work with.” (Zea would later reunite with Demme on The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, Beloved, and The Manchurian Candidate.)
Karmic Release Ltd., represented by producer Roberta Morris Purdee, will be recognized prior to the screening of the 1999 documentary feature Wallowitch & Ross: This Moment on April 30 (1 p.m., Hanesbrand Theatre).
“I’ve been honored to work with so many of the iconic women filmmakers of our times — Joan Micklin Silver, Carole Hart, Marlo Thomas, and for the past four decades the always-amazing Lee Grant,” Purdee said. “We are so pleased to share Wallowitch & Ross: This Moment with the RiverRun audience. It is still my favorite after 20-plus years. Films live forever! We would like to thank the festival for including us in this group of incredible women in film!”
Mills has been a star for most of her life, having been a child actress in the 1950s and ‘60s before successfully transitioning into more mature roles. She’ll be presented her Master of Cinema award prior to a screening of the 1968 comedy The Trouble With Angels on April 28 (8 p.m., SECCA) and will also be on hand for an outdoor Family Night screening of the 1961 Disney comedy classic The Parent Trap on April 29 (doors open 6:30 p.m., Bailey Park). Regarding the latter event, the RiverRun brochure suggests “Let’s all get together to see Hayley at Bailey!”
Mills’s memoir, Forever Young, an honest and forthright account of her life and career, was published to great acclaim last year by Grand Central Publishing, and she’ll be signing books after the screening of The Trouble With Angels. She admits that revisiting her past “was difficult at times and often frustrating as I tried to understand things that had happened, decisions and choices that I made, and I often wondered if anyone would be interested or really care one way or the other, until I realized that all my struggles were just like everyone else’s going through adolescence, it was the circumstances that were different, and that too is true for everybody. I hoped people would identify with a lot of things, and also enjoy looking back at that time when Hollywood was still the center of the movie business and all the great movie stars were all still there.”
Mills attributes the durability of her career to two important factors. The first? “Luck!”
The second? “Fans are hugely important, not least of all for the part they play in encouraging an actor when they’re down, especially when times are tough and lean, and no one wants to employ you!” she said. “Getting fan letters can be life savers! There’s no applause for films, just reviews — often months after the film has been made and sometimes the reviews are not particularly good! Now that I’ve been around for so long, many people who write to me saw my movies when they too were growing up and that is a remarkable bond, and one that I really appreciate.”
Like Mills, Perreau was a child star, having made her screen debut at age 2 in the 1943 biographical drama Madame Curie, which earned seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture. She admits she doesn’t remember the experience, but “that’s a pretty good movie to start a career with,” she laughed.
Perreau’s subsequent films included To Each His Own (1946), My Foolish Heart (1949), and Shadow on the Wall (1950), a quintessential film noir in which she plays a young girl so traumatized after witnessing a murder that she becomes catatonic. Her only hope is a compassionate therapist played by one Nancy Davis, soon to become Nancy Reagan, and later still First Lady of the United States!
That film, which also starred Ann Sothern and Zachary Scott, she does remember — and with great affection. “Zachary Scott was an absolute delight,” she said. “I loved working with him, and after filming he presented me with a pair of beautiful, handmade cowboy boots. Ann Sothern was wonderful, and she brought her daughter Tisha Sterling to the set. It was a wonderful working experience.
Shadow on the Wall will be screened April 22 (7 p.m., UNCSA Main Theater), where she will be presented with her Master of Cinema award, and April 25 (8 p.m., RED Cinemas, Greensboro). When informed that the Master of Cinema recipients this festival are all women, she said: “Isn’t that interesting? I think it’s great!”
Perreau was scheduled to attend the 2020 festival until circumstances intervened, but the two-year wait hasn’t dampened her anticipation. “We’re all set!” she laughed. “We’re ready to go!”
Perreau will be joined by her daughter, noted producer Gina Gallo, and Gallo echoed her mother’s enthusiasm. “I am so thrilled for Mom,” she said. “She is so excited, and this has definitely put a pep in her step!”
Gallo admitted she hadn’t been familiar with RiverRun until her mother was invited to the 2020 festival. “Having dealt with Rob Davis and the staff has been wonderful,” she said. “It was too bad we couldn’t attend two years ago, but they’ve stayed in touch and were determined to bring us down when they were able. They’ve been so sweet and so wonderful.”
The festival will be also offering a free Family Matinee screening of the award-winning 2007 animated feature Fly Me to the Moon on April 23 (3 p.m., Marketplace Cinemas), which Gallo produced and features Perreau in a voice-over role. The film puts a humorous, family-friendly spin on the 1969 moon landing by Apollo 11 while also celebrating it, and it remains a personal favorite of Gallo’s.
“It was one of the few times where the entire world came together for a positive,” she observed. “It was ‘our’ accomplishment. I still get letters from parents and grandparents sharing their stories about where they were when we landed on the moon, and it’s always warmed my heart. I hope everyone comes out to the screening. If they’ve seen it once, I hope they enjoy it just as much the second time. And if they haven’t seen it, well — here’s your chance!”
Gallo’s sentiments about emerging from the confines and constraints of the pandemic could be as applicable to RiverRun as the world at large.
“It’s an exciting new chapter and a new beginning for everybody,” she said. “We’ve got to go out and enjoy life and just go for the brass ring!”
For more information or advance tickets, call 336-724-1502 or visit the official RiverRun website: https://riverrunfilm.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.