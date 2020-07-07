Late Night Shorts to show July 16;
Navigating Thru slated for July 21
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (July 7, 2020) – The RiverRun International Film Festival has announced that it will offer two selections originally slated for the 2020 festival over two upcoming dates at the Marketplace Drive-In in Winston-Salem. The screenings are being sponsored by Parkway Lincoln.
“We were extremely disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 festival, but we’ve been delighted to be able to share some of our films through streaming with our virtual theater and now in person with our drive-in screenings. Just as RiverRun has adapted to a new environment, our venue partner, Marketplace Cinemas, has also adapted by developing their drive-in theater,” said Rob Davis, Executive Director of RiverRun. “We’ve done some year-round screenings at Marketplace over the last year and were really looking forward to showing some festival films there. Now, a few months later, we’re thrilled to be at Marketplace - just showing our films to audience members in their cars instead of theater seats! We look forward to showing some additional films at the Marketplace Drive-In as their schedule permits.
The drive-in schedule is as follows:
Thursday, July 16: Late Night Shorts
Join RiverRun for its drive-in debut as we proudly present the absurdly shocking and hilarious Late Night Shorts from our 2020 Festival. From nuns on the run to zombies in power suits, we promise these are ten short films you do not want to miss! Due to some mature content these films are recommended for adult audiences.
Tuesday, July 21: Navigating Thru (presented by Great Outdoor Provision Co.)
Every year thousands of people attempt a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, but only one in four will be successful and just a quarter of those are women. This documentary follows women attempting a 2016 hike and discovering what it takes to become “the 25% of the 25%.”
Marketplace Cinemas is located at 2095 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. Gates will open both evenings at 7:30 pm with screenings beginning at 8:45 pm. Tickets are $20 per car / $30 per car for VIP parking, and are available for purchase by visiting https://mpcwsdrivein.simpletix.com.
SPONSORS: The sponsors of the 2020 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – Reynolds American, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Wake Forest University, and UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – City of Winston-Salem, Shift Creative, Nelson Mullins, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, and Wells Fargo
Marquee Sponsors –Forsyth County, Parkway Lincoln, PNC, Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Visit Winston-Salem, and Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton
ABOUT RIVERRUN: The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.