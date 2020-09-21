WINSTON-SALEM, NC. Dan Beckmann & Erinn Dearth have been co-producing plays, movies, educational experiences and touring performances together for two years and counting -- and the pandemic certainly hasn’t slowed them down.
At the beginning of August, the duo premiered rileyLive , an off-the-cuff variety talk show featuring games, interviews, songs, and, some would say, comedy. The show has streamed live every Tuesday night on Facebook and YouTube, and features guests (both notable and not), unique competitive segments such as “Trivia Smackdown”, “Flash Karaoke” and “Draw, Punk,” and, through the entirety of each episode, audience interaction.
“A connection with the audience is I think what is most significantly missing from a lot ofmthe entertainment that’s been adapted to fit the COVID season,” says Beckmann, scratchingma thick beard that isn’t actually there. “The energy exchange between patron and performer is such a big part of what we are used to when it comes to live entertainment, and what we bring to the table with rileyLive kind of attempts to bridge that crucial gap -- we’re always finding new ways to involve our viewers in the show in real-time.”
“People like to feel heard,” he added, “and we want to be a sort of platform for individuals who might feel their voices aren’t being celebrated.”
In addition to guest appearances and audience input, each week’s episode features a different original theme song written and submitted by fans and friends of riley all over the world. “We really want to include as many people in the show as possible”, says Dearth. “We try to feature the good things people are doing by providing a uniting platform for joy.
Even though 2020 has thrown a lot at us, there’s still a whole lot of real-life goodness happening all over the world. We want to celebrate these things together with our beautiful and diverse online community”.
Catch Erinn and Dan on rileyLive every Tuesday night at 7pm Eastern. To tune into the live show, you may visit riley’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or tune into their YouTube channel, It’s Riley. Up to date information will also be made available by visiting www.ItsRiley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.