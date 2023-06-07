Each year, Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment have resurrected the unique spirit of the Grateful Dead with “Meet-Up at the Movies,” in which a vintage Dead show is presented in theaters around the world. This year is no exception, and for “Deadheads” of all ages the “2023 Meet-Up at the Movies” will feature the group’s very first concert at Soldier Field, which took place on June 22nd, 1991.
The “Grateful Dead 2023 Meet-Up at the Movies” will be screened at 7 p.m. June 22nd and 2 p.m. June 24th at The Grand 18, 5601 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $19.27 each. It will also be screened at 7 p.m. June 22nd and 3 p.m. June 24th at the Regal Greensboro Grande RPX, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro. Tickets are $16.01 each. Tickets are available at https://www.meetupatthemovies.com/ or https://www.fandango.com/grateful-dead-meet-up-2023-231873/movie-overview. (Additional screens may be added closer to the event date.)
The Soldier Field concert, which attracted some 60,000 fans, featured such classic tunes as “Brown-Eyed Woman,” “Dark Stark,” “Playing in the Band,” “Shakedown Street,” “Terrapin Station,” and more. The “Meet-Up at the Movies” screening also includes such bonus content as the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast Presents: “Here Comes Sunshine 1973” and a special introduction by Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux.
The concert occurred at a pivotal point in the Dead’s history, as keyboardist Brent Mydland had died of an overdose following the 1990 summer tour. The next year, Vince Welnick (formerly of The Tubes) and Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby succeeded Mydland on keyboards for the 1991 tour, joining the core line-up of Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzman, and Mickey Hart. It became known as the beginning of the “Bruce-Vince era,” and proved there was still life in the Dead (no pun intended). Ironically, the Grateful Dead would play its final concert at Soldier Field on July 9th, 1995, exactly a month before Garcia’s tragic passing.
“We are thrilled to partner with Rhino once again to bring the Grateful Dead ‘Meet-Up’ to movie theaters all around the world,” said Kymberli Frueh, senior vice president for programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “This is one of our most requested events and we are pleased to keep bringing Deadheads together in local cinemas year after year.”
For a group with only one Top 40 single to its credit (1985’s “Touch of Grey”), the durability of the Dead was a remarkable phenomenon, almost unheard-of in show business. For decades, the Grateful Dead was among the top-grossing touring acts in rock and roll, amassing over 2,200 concert appearances — many of which have entered the realm of lore among Deadheads. In 1994, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2007 they received a Lifetime Grammy Achievement Award.
Since 2015, Hart, Weir, and Kreutzman have soldiered on as Dead & Company, joined by John Mayer, Oteil Brubridge, and Jeff Chimenti, keeping the music and spirit of the Grateful Dead alive. Kreutzman did not participate in Dead & Company’s summer tour this year, and Mayer announced last fall that this year’s tour would be the last, thus bringing to a close a storied history of almost 60 years. Yet, of course, the music and memories remain — and continue to inspire younger generations of devotees the world over.
For more information, visit https://www.meetupatthemovies.com/ or https://www.fandango.com/grateful-dead-meet-up-2023-231873/movie-overview.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.