RESCHEDULED: UNC Greensboro's Spartan Cinema Presents "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
GREENSBORO, N.C. (August 1, 2023) - Due to inclement weather, UNC Greensboro (UNCG) has rescheduled Spartan Cinema for Thursday, August 3. Join us for a free showing of the blockbuster hit "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
The movie will be shown on UNC Greensboro's Great Lawn at LeBauer Park at sunset. Get there before the movie to grab some free giveaway items and claim your spot. Don’t forget to bring a chair or blanket!
WHO: General Public, UNCG students, faculty, and staff
WHAT: Spartan Cinema presents "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
WHEN: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: UNC Greensboro's Great Lawn at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro
UNC Greensboro
Located in North Carolina’s third largest city, UNC Greensboro is among the most diverse, learner-centered public research universities in the state, with nearly 18,000 students in eight colleges and schools pursuing 175 areas of undergraduate and 250 areas of graduate study. UNCG continues to be recognized in national publications for academic excellence, access, and affordability. For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report ranked UNCG No. 1 in North Carolina for social mobility — helping more first-generation and lower-income students find paths to prosperity than any other public university in the state. With a portfolio of more than $56M in research and creative activity, UNCG’s nearly 1,000 faculty and 1,700 staff help create an annual economic impact for the Piedmont Triad region in excess of $1B.
