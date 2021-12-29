Red Rocket explodes with humor and unexpected charm

Throughout his career, filmmaker Sean Baker (Tangerine, The Florida Project) has evinced a fondness for characters who exist on the fringes of conventional society, and nowhere is that more evident than in his latest — and possibly best — film, Red Rocket.
Set in 2016, with the Presidential election simmering in the background, the narrative follows Mikey (Simon Rex), who returns home to the Gulf Coast of Texas after having left years before to find fame and fortune in Hollywood. For a time, he was successful. As “Mikey Saber,” he was an award-winning porn star considered one of the best in the business. Now, having fallen upon hard times, he returns home, his ego battered and his career in tatters.
Mikey’s return is greeted by his estranged wife Lexi (Bree Elrod), herself a former porn star, with such affectionate sentiments as “What are you doing here?” and “Why are you here?” He’s not welcome, to say the least, but he manages to sweet-talk his way into bedding down on Lexi’s couch. His previous work experience doesn’t exactly appeal to potential employers, so he falls back on his high-school standby — selling weed.
Mikey is a marvelously realized character, a quintessential lovable loser who never accepts responsibility and blames others for a litany of failures during his lifetime. Rex, who actually toiled in the adult entertainment industry early in his career, plays Mikey with a hilariously misguided cockiness and swagger, tinged with desperation. He’s bad news and he knows it, but he’ll never admit to it.
During a visit to a local donut shop, Mikey is immediately taken with the girl behind the counter, a precocious, freckle-faced teenager who calls herself Strawberry (Susanna Son). Mikey is smitten, to an extent, but when he sees Strawberry he sees dollar signs. With his “mentoring,” he’s certain she can be the next big porn star — and his ticket back to the big time. Were Rex not so likable and Son not so assured, their relationship could have been the film’s downfall. Remarkably, it’s just the opposite. The characters are so well realized that the sleaze factor diminishes considerably, and the actors have terrific chemistry.
Rex’s revelatory performance is matched by the other actors, many of whom have never acted before. Elrod, who had a small role in Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island (2010), brings a bruised glamor to her role as Lexi. Life, and Mikey, have dealt her enough bad hands in life, but she’s not quite able to resist her affection for him, even if she knows he can’t be relied upon and things will, most likely, end badly. One can see the hope and the hurt in her eyes.
Brenda Deiss, as Lexi’s mother Lil, may appear a bit addled, but in one remarkable scene she lays down the law to Mikey, expressing how she is determined to protect her daughter from further anguish. Ethan Darbone plays next-door neighbor Lonnie, who is unparalleled in his fan worship of Mikey but whose unswerving loyalty comes at an unexpected price. Shih-Ching Tsou, who has produced and appeared in Baker’s previous films, is deliciously deadpan as Strawberry’s disapproving manager at The Donut Hole.
The real find, however, is Son as Strawberry. This is a character that could easily have fallen into the caricature of the bubble-headed teen bimbo, but Son brings out the character’s intelligence and heart. Her promiscuity is, essentially, the result of being bored. She is flattered by the attention and praise Mikey lavishes upon her, but she’s not necessarily fooled by his promises. In many ways, she is the film’s smartest, savviest character. She can see through Mikey’s bravado but, what the hell, she’ll enjoy it while it lasts.
One of Red Rocket’s most potent qualities is how Baker and co-screenwriter Chris Bergoch deftly mine the humor — and the humanity — of the characters’ quirks and eccentricities, but the film never condescends to them. You may laugh at them — long and hard in some cases — but one develops an affection for them. They aren’t simply the butt of jokes.
Admittedly, Red Rocket occasionally meanders, with some plot threads that aren’t fully developed, but Baker always puts the narrative right back on track. This is an unexpected gem, admittedly not for all tastes, but richly rewarding and even insightful at its best, which is much of the time.
