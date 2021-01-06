With a handful of short films and a smallish role in Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) to her credit, actress Claire Dunne establishes herself as a leading lady in Herself, for which she penned the story and teamed with Malcolm Campbell on the screenplay. Herself is Dunne’s first script and it’s a good one. It’s not a true story but it could be.
Dunne portrays Sandra Kelly, a working-class Irish lass attempting to rebuild her life after fleeing hair-trigger husband Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson). With two young daughters in tow, Sandra is basically at the mercy of the welfare system, which provides her with housing support while she juggles a variety of part-time jobs.
This is, of course, an underdog story. It’s one individual against the System, and the audience’s sympathies are with Sandra from the get-go. When she hatches the idea to build her own house, on property unexpectedly granted her by one of her employers, it’s impossible not to hope she can pull it off, despite the odds stacked against her.
Yet, Herself manages to be uplifting without wallowing in melodramatic mushiness. The story is well-paced, the characters believable, the situations credible. The film doesn’t reach for a deeper or higher meaning because it doesn’t have to. What’s there is enough, and enough of it rings true that its occasional lags are easily overlooked.
Under the compassionate direction of Phyllida Lloyd (also an executive producer), who earlier helmed the frothy box-office blockbuster Mamma Mia! (2008) and guided Meryl Streep to her third Academy Award playing Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady, in which Streep was far better than the overall film, the film maintains a solid footing throughout.
Herself is Lloyd’s first feature since in nearly a decade, and reunites her with Dunne, with whom she worked in on The Donmar Warehouse’s All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy (2018), a self-explanatory mini-series in which only women embodied characters created by The Bard. Theirs has proved a fruitful collaboration.
Although Dunne is the central figure and principal architect of the proceedings – in more ways than one – hers is not the only noteworthy turn in the film. Like her character, she’s got a solid support system here: Molly McCann and Ruby Rose O’Hara are delightful and touching as her daughters, Harriet Walter is stalwart and sympathetic as her employer-turned-surrogate-mother, and Conleth Hill imbues his initially gruff and reluctant building contractor with a grizzly heart. Even Anderson, as Sandra’s seething ex-husband, registers as human.
At heart, Herself’s message is that it’s never too late to start over. That can be construed as a message of consolation or empowerment, and that message comes across with clarity and genuine feeling.
Herself is playing at RED Cinemas (1305 Battleground Ave., Greensboro) and will be available on Amazon Prime later this month.
