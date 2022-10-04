“RACIST ROOTS” FILM TO PREMIERE IN WINSTON-SALEM ON OCT. 22
The North Carolina Coalition for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (NCCADP) will present a free public screening of Racist Roots on Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Community Mosque (1419 Waughtown St). The film, created by the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, exposes the death penalty’s deep entanglement with slavery, lynching and systemic racism. A panel discussion after the film will include Imam Khalid Griggs, exoneree and NCCADP team member Alfred Rivera, and Phoebe Zerwick, author of Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt. Nick Courmon, poet and NCCADP Community Engagement Coordinator, will offer spoken word.
Audience members will learn about the discretion that district attorneys have in recommending the death penalty, as well as information about the upcoming district attorney race in Forsyth County. (Early voting begins Oct. 20.)
To learn more about the film, visit racistroots.org.
