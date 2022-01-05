If The Gardener takes its “inspiration” from Die Hard (1988), director Alex Merkin’s Pups Alone takes its from yet another holiday perennial, Home Alone (1990). Indeed, given the title and basic storyline, one might get the impression it’s an “official” follow-up. Nothing could be further from the truth, and it can legitimately be said that Pups Alone is truly, unequivocally, a dog. Better the makers had stayed home — alone or not.
Tyler Hollinger plays the bespectacled, widowed inventor who has developed a dog collar that can translate barks into English. Isadora Swann (in her feature debut) plays his daughter, who feels neglected by Dad’s workaholic tendencies. When they move into a new house, they meet nefarious neighbor Dolph Lundgren (!), himself a frustrated inventor who covets the collar for himself.
To this end, he taps his two bumbling henchmen to ransack his house — sound familiar? — and steal it. In this case, however, it’s not a mischievous kid who thwarts them but a clutch of canines. Nicholas Turturro and Stelio Savante play the dimwit duo in embarrassing fashion, and the fact that Pups Alone runs almost 110 minutes makes it an endurance test for even the most tolerant viewer, no matter their age.
There’s no shortage of star power here, with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jerry O’Connell, Rob Schneider, Danny Trejo, and Malcolm McDowell (sporting a broad Cockney accent) lending their voices to the canine characters. The human contingent includes such reliable standbys as Eric Roberts (as Lundgren’s boss) and Keith David (billed as playing “The Friendly Bartender”), but there’s not much anybody can do. Pups Alone is a woeful endeavor, and the only surprise is Lundgren, hardly an actor known for his comedic chops, who clearly revels in a lighter-hearted change of pace. If he’s having fun, he’s the only one.
Pups Alone is available on-demand, on digital, and DVD ($14.99 retail) from Saban Films/Paramount Home Entertainment.
