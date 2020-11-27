Two time UNCSA Alumni, & Producer Tiffany Luard joins forces with a National Historic Landmark to create a short film and virtual online event.
This event will help raise funds for a museum that has been closed all year due to the pandemic.
When speaking of the Blandwood Mansion; The Governor John Motley Morehead’s reputation harbors endless esteem amongst the educational, transportation, and architectural industries of America.
There is much to discover and uncover at Blandwood Mansion.
“Macabre At Blandwood” was a beautiful opportunity. It partnered filmmakers with a non-profit, while cultivating revenue. It has also given filmmakers an opportunity to help history via a National Historic Landmark. By helping Blandwood reach new demographics, the entire team is hopeful. Awareness provides historical impact.
Partnering with Blandwood Mansion meant providing over $40,000 in deferments and discounts to help get the project be made. Preservation Greensboro donated a physical budget of $7,500 dollars. With the cast and the crew, the combined total for set days consisted of 30 people. Some full time volunteers.
This film is being used as an online fundraiser. The website is a FREE virtual preview into the museum, and the project uses technology in a new way for Blandwood. “We hope this leads to more opportunities in the future!”
“This year the virtual world has been explored by Blandwood in several ways! There have been online tours of the house and neighborhood tours. Their “Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens” in Southside and South Elm Street is available online now.”
“I try to employ an UNCSA alum at any opportunity. Blandwood made it essential this time, the budget made our students viable and necessary resources... I share with industry insiders all the time - UNCSA is full of professional talent in all forms.”
Highlighted on the front page of the Greensboro News & Record, “Macabre At Blandwood” is a project that joins forces with Matterport VR experts John McBride for the website demo of the museum.
The film, cultivated and produced in 22 days, has its artistic issues. If you speak to any of the perfectionists or keys from the set you will hear a similar ambiance.
“We casted a film and used volunteers and real actors and although I am proud of their accomplishments;
I wish I had two more takes, most times…” said the director Chris Bray.
“We did what we could with what we had; there are shots that of course needed time, but I am happy to do a crash run for the good of a place like Blandwood. Hopefully next year we can begin with funding that allows the time we need.” Director of Photography, Caleb Childers
“Post? ...We aren’t talking about how many days or sound, or that the debut day; that felt like a ride on the NY Stock Exchange.” From Executive Producer, Tiffany Luard.
However, considering the project came from Victorian Ghost Stories preselected in early October,
(Victorian Ghost Stories are visible for reading on the website.); It was accumulated, scripted, funded, filmed, edited, and debuted to be online by October 30th;
“We have to be grateful for the experience; the hurricane affected our principal photography dates which left us with two days to film the project and limited days to edit...“
The directors cut which contains director chosen corrections, debuted online last weekend; now both are available for streaming.
“We followed industry covid protocols and therefore couldn't use fog with lighting like most do with horror, faced set safety concerns: like being on a real historic set, with real historic props, keeping the film G-rated intentionally, with no blood,... and even faced challenges like a fire alarm going off. Resulting in lost time, and more donated overtime. on our last shoot day — yet we actually made a watchable product. That is what we rejoice in.
The fact that people are happily viewing it, is the magic -- that is our art.”
UNCSA ALUMNI Associated with Project
Tiffany Luard
NCSA School of Drama 2004
NCSA School of Filmmaking 2008
Alissa Simonel-Keegan
NCSA School of Design & Production 1991
Saoirse Keegan
UNCSA School of Design & Production 2021
Jade Soto
UNSA School of Design & Production 2021
Jack Mohler
UNCSA School of Filmmaking 2022
SPECIAL MENTION: Mother & Daughter TEAM : UNCSA D&P graduate and soon to be graduate were able to join forces for a special mother and daughter project in their state. Follow up article to be released Friday.
