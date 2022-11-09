The tagline on the poster of Prey for the Devil is “It wants in,” but a more apt one would be “You’ll want out,” because this interminably boring shocker ranks not only as a dreary dud of a horror film, but one of the worst films of the year — period.
Jacqueline Byers toplines as Sister Ann, a young nun with a troubled background. Like the heroine played by Sosie Bacon in the recent, inexplicably popular Smile, Sister Ann was abused as a child by her schizophrenic, ultimately suicidal mother. Yet the good sister has always suspected that her mother was possessed by evil spirits, hence her vocation and fascination with the ritual of exorcism.
According to Robert Zappia’s dubious screenplay, based on a story he concocted with Todd R. Jones and Earl Richey Jones, demonic possession has increased so exponentially in recent years that the Vatican has established what might be described as “satellite schools” for exorcism throughout the world, including one in Boston where Sister Ann works as a nurse, tending patients suffering from possession-related symptoms.
These symptoms, such as they are, are familiar to horror fans: Speaking in tongues, hissing, spinning eyeballs, contortionism, stigmata (replete with wriggling maggots), and generally bad behavior. As exorcism is still the purview of the male clergy, Sister Ann is determined to be the first woman to conduct one. Rather than make her seem intrepid, however, this makes her appear foolhardy, blithely bumbling into harm’s way at every turn.
There is no build-up in Prey for the Devil. The viewer is simply plunked down into the realm of the ridiculous from the get-go, and the film simply flounders about for the next 90 minutes. There is a “twist” involving Sister Ann’s relationship with Natalie (Posy Taylor), the spooky little girl beset by demons, but it’s not a surprising one, and the final (resolutely unscary) jolt before the end credits feels arbitrary, more a concession to genre formula than anything else.
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Exorcist, which — along with the best-selling William Peter Blatty preceding it — put “exorcism” back into contemporary lexicon, to say nothing of pop culture. There have been countless imitations and rip-offs over the last five decades, but none has ever equaled the original.
Director Daniel Stamm’s 2010 breakthrough The Last Exorcism was considered one of the better Exorcist knockoffs, but in a skewed way he’s come full circle, because with Prey for the Devil he’s made one of the very worst, so much so that John Boorman’s endlessly reviled Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) may have moved up a notch. No joke
Among the talents wasted here are Virginia Madsen as Dr. Peters, the resident, skeptical psychiatrist; Colin Salmon, desperately attempting to inject some gravitas into the proceedings as exorcism scholar Father Quinn; and the late Ben Cross, who died in 2020, as tight-lipped Cardinal Matthews, and to whom the film is dedicated. In 1988, Cross headlined his own bout with Satanic panic in The Unholy, which was undeniably a mess but is still superior to this dreck. Newcomer Taylor plays the possessed Natalie with conviction and verve and will move on to bigger — and certainly better — things.
