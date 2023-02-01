Downtown Winston-Salem’s beloved cinema art house a/perture cinema has recently celebrated 13 years of showcasing the most diverse and inclusive films available to the Piedmont Triad. Like so many local businesses, it continues to navigate its way out of COVID-19’s aftermath, but not without bringing back the much anticipated 5th season of Black Cinema this February. The upcoming series of four films have been specially curated by local actor Donald Elise Watkins, a native of Greensboro and graduate of both Greensboro College and Louisiana State University.
During last year’s Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screen, a/perture cinema was one of the seven selected independent art house cinemas throughout the country to show a specially curated selection of films. One of these films was Emergency-starring Watkins. The actor attended the screening without letting anyone know and aperture/cinema founder, executive director and curator, Lawren Desai recognized him upon his arrival. After the film, Desai and Watkins were able to connect and keep in touch, leading Desai to invite the actor to guest-curate the film selection for this year’s Black Cinema.
The first four seasons of the event have showcased a range of films from a series featuring and honoring the late Lena Horne to a film selection based on a Kwame Brathwaite exhibit in conjunction with an exhibit at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art. All of the film selections are always directed by Black filmmakers, and this year’s event will be celebrating Black Fatherhood, a theme chosen by Watkins. A father himself, the actor finds himself regularly gravitating towards the strong, male figures that surround him in everyday life, who mirror parts of himself, his father, or his grandfather in film. Watkins had many films to work with however the four in the final selection scheduled for the season are by far the most special to him.
While a/perture cinema is without a doubt true to its mission of celebrating and representing all filmmakers working in the film industry beyond specific times of the year, it is no secret that people tend to be more in tune with Black cinema during the month of February.
“We do this all year,” said Desai. “But this is when everybody pays attention, so we especially want to focus on Black filmmakers in February. It’s just natural that we want to not just do a series, but have it curated by members and artists of the Black community.”
Desai hopes the upcoming showings of Boyz N the Hood, Daddy’s Little Girls, Fruitvale Station, and Black Box will sell out.
The cinema recently updated its website and one of its new features allows the theater the ability to offer an event pass online to all four films for $35. This cost includes sales tax and booking fees and will allow the audience to enjoy four films for the price of two. Desai, who is very aware of the behavioral changes in audiences following the pandemic, hopes to encourage attendance through this new approach.
“We see people don’t plan to come to see films in advance anymore,” she said. “People don’t buy online tickets the way they used to, it’s more of a last-minute thing, so I’m hopeful this will help people commit to seeing these films.”
Additionally, Desai hopes to encourage white audiences to consider coming to see the series and the other way around when it comes to other a/perture cinema events.
“I think for things to change in the industry, people need to be open to seeing all types of films made by all types of filmmakers,” she said. “And as a cinema, we have to be part of that, too, by giving filmmakers opportunities on our screens.” The mother of a fifteen-year-old, a/perture cinema is Desai’s second baby, and now second teenager, which she confesses she secretly opened partly so she could also have the opportunity to enjoy these unique films.
Reflecting back to when a/perture cinema first opened on January 8th of 2010, it’s impossible to ignore the continuous and very rapid changes in the film industry. The streaming availability through platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime has inevitably impacted movie theaters, which only worsened with the arrival of the pandemic. Continuing to run in what’s a very different world, a/perture cinema finds itself in a “recovery” mode pre-pandemic, a reality for many small businesses and nowhere near where it was in 2019. However, it’s standing strong and eager to continue getting to know its audience today while remaining creative, adaptable, and committed to the change it wants to see in the world.
The upcoming year seems to be promising with the release of many more films than in the last couple of years, which Desai hopes will also drive audiences back to the theater. While there are many who may prefer to watch a movie from the comfort of their couch, there is no replica of the movie magic that happens while in a movie theater.
“I think it’s really important that we continue to remind people of the magic of going to see a movie in a cinema,” said Desai. “And I’m not just talking about a/perture. I’m talking about movie theaters in general. We can’t take it for granted, because even if film has been around for over a hundred years, things go away.”
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.