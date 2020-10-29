Podcaster Naima Said on being a Muslim-American ‘Hijabi horror enthusiast’

University of North Carolina at Greensboro senior Naima Said podcasts about horror films, and one day, she intends to make one.
“I want to be the Hijabi horror Tarantino,” Said told YES! Weekly, referring to both her status as a Muslim “covered woman” and her desire to make a film combining genre tropes with personal vision.
While those who’ve never heard Quentin Tarantino talk about his favorite horror films may not associate the writer/director with that genre, Said cited the nerve-wracking sequence in Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, in which Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth visits the Spahn Ranch. “That was truly petrifying. Nothing bad ended up happening to Cliff, but that only made it more intense and exhausting due to knowing where he’s at what’s to come. That movie is one of my 10 favorite films.”
Films covered by Said’s Heeere’s NeeNee! Horror Movie Podcast, which she’s been doing since last December, includes Pascal Laugier’s controversial “New French Extremity” shocker Martyrs, Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook, and what Said calls the “Best Horror film of 2019”, Ari Aster’s Midsommar. But other episodes feature Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning black comedy Parasite and Denis Villeneuve’s critically-lauded contemplative science fiction film Arrival, suggesting that Said doesn’t feel bound by strict genre definitions.
Although she was born and raised in Greensboro, where she went to Page High School before attending UNCG, her family is from Sheepshead Bay, and the accent of that Brooklyn neighborhood comes out when she’s excited. “We still go to New York annually, and before I was in college, I would do it two or three times a year. My dad is Palestinian, but you can hear my Italian mom in me when I get worked up.”
That happens when she talks about a popular BBC children’s show about four creatures that, for Said, are more horrifying than Chucky, Jason or Freddy. When interviewed at Nazareth Bread Company, the popular Greensboro restaurant her father owns, her large eyes flashed, and she gesticulated dramatically as she passionately expounded on what she calls “the extreme horror of Teletubbies.”
“I was a little kid, and we were visiting New York, and one night I begged my parents to let me watch Chupacabra: Dark Skies, a Sci-Fi Channel original. I’m talking about the old Sci-Fi, not the trash channel it is now that spells its name with two Ys.”
Her parents refused, fearing the monster movie might scare Said’s sister. “They said we were going to watch what she wanted to watch, and what she wanted to watch was Teletubbies. I swear, Ian, nothing in my life ever horrified me as much as that damn show! I thought, what the Hell is this? Why is the sun a horrifying giant baby head? What are these awful creatures? It scared the absolute Hell out of me.”
Said started watching horror movies when she was five. “My parents liked horror films, but obviously not to the extent that I ended up loving them. I originally started watching with them because I wanted to be like them, but before long, I was obsessed in a way they weren’t.”
A formative film was Child’s Play, writer/director Tom Holland’s 1988 supernatural slasher about Chucky, a doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer. “It’s the first movie I remember scaring the Hell out of me, but unlike some kids who get really scared by a film, I loved it. Horror movies became my Nickelodeon.”
From the simpler scares of Chucky and Sci-Fi originals, she gradually progressed to more mature content.
“I used to carry a little golden notebook with me, in which I wrote down the titles of films I’d watched and the actors that were in them, so I could draw connections. And then, when I was in high school. I saw Eli Roth’s Hostel. It made me a big fan of his work, although I know it’s debatable just how skilled a filmmaker he is.”
But she also reveres some much older films.
“Hitchcock’s Psycho is such a masterpiece. On a grittier and more exploitation level, I love the original 1983 Sleepaway Camp. I love the endings of both it and Psycho. A good ending can mean so much. I also love Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, and the original Suspiria. I so wish I could go back in time and watch those films when they first came out, and I could see them with no prior knowledge, just like the rest of the audience. It would be such a different experience from watching horror now, and I don’t think it’s anything we can ever recapture.”
None of her friends are as obsessed as she is. “I used to drive everyone I knew crazy by always talking about horror films, every day, year-round. A lot of my friends don’t love horror as much as I do. They may like it, but they don’t necessarily live for it, and they can get bored or annoyed.”
This led to her podcast.
“It was a way of talking to a volunteer audience, one that actually wants to listen to me, rather than just put up with it because they’re my friends and family, that actually want to sit down and listen to my words. But I also sit down and write stuff and say it out loud so I can go back and remember it, so I can read and know what my thoughts were on a particular film. If I have kids and they enjoy horror, I want to pass my love for the genre on to them. So, that’s why I started podcasting. It was never to become famous, but a way to have an outlet nobody else would give me. It’s nice to know that my thoughts and my knowledge are being put to good use.”
Said knows that, as what she calls “a Muslim-American Hijabi Woman,” she’s not anyone’s idea of a typical horror connoisseur. “That makes me fairly unique in the field, being that and talking about horror films. Muslim American Hijabi Horror Film enthusiast is not something you see every day, but it’s something I take a lot of pride in being.”
She dreams of every day turning her nightmares into a horror film.
“One incorporating everything I’ve learned from every scary subgenre, but which draws on my own experiences and secret thoughts. A film not only written and directed by me but in which I act, something I’m pretty sure I can do better than Tarantino or Eli Roth. I love performing, but it’s not easy for a covered woman to get roles in America.”
Anyone who hears her talk can guess that she’s a theater kid who loved doing plays in high school. “But it’s easier for me to be a filmmaker than a stage actress. Maybe one day, it will be easier for a covered woman to act on the stage, but that day’s not here yet. Even in an industry that prides itself on diversity, they still ask me to take my scarf off. But writing and directing my own work gives me a better chance to get my foot in the door than auditioning.”
Our conversation ended with Said describing what the genre she loves has done for her.
“Horror films have gotten me through a lot in my life. When I was going through really difficult times and struggles, I would watch a horror film and realize that, hey, these people are going through much worse than I have, and that’s why I’m going to be okay, because I could be them, and I’m not, and I need to learn to appreciate life. And that’s why I’ve been so fond of horror films ever since.”
