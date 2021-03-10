Picking up the Pieces

The much-talked-about opening sequence in Pieces of a Woman involves its protagonist, Martha Weiss (Vanessa Kirby), about to give birth at home. Aided by her partner Sean (Shia LaBeouf) and Eva (Molly Parker), a last-minute replacement for Martha’s intended midwife, the event is dramatized in a single take remarkable for its bravura cinematic technique. It runs the gamut from hope to heartbreak.
Tragically, the infant – a daughter – dies shortly after birth, understandably throwing Martha and Sean into an emotional tailspin of grief, guilt, and trauma. In addition, a civil suit is filed against Eva, primarily at the behest of Martha’s mother, Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn), who clearly harbors resentment toward Martha that she insisted on home birth and just as clearly harbors a long-simmering dislike of Sean.
Later, there is another impressive sequence at a family dinner, in which the characters lay bare their feelings and resentments while the camera observe dispassionately. The mood veers from awkward to uncomfortable and ultimately dispiriting. Here is where Martha and Elizabeth unleash their fury, which has been pent-up for much too long. It’s electrifying and extremely well-acted. Kirby is superb, and Burstyn, as always, is a force to be reckoned with.
Pieces of a Woman is based on a 2016 play by director Kornel Mundruczo and writer Kata Weber, which was in turn inspired by the death of their own infant under similar circumstances. They certainly bring a unique insight into the situation, which is handled in a tasteful fashion. The film’s mood also recalls the brooding tone of Ingmar Bergman, a master of expressing the emotional states of his characters in an almost silent and frequently eloquent manner.
The winter of discontent depicted in the film is bleak, indeed. However, the filmmakers often appear to step back as if waiting for the audience to process what they’re seeing. Such (over) emphasis is unnecessary and frequently slows the narrative momentum. This is a story overwhelmed by despair, with barely a glimmer of hope. A return to normalcy doesn’t seem feasible, given what has transpired.
In addition, we never get a palpable sense of what brought Martha and Sean together in the first place, much less what has kept them together. Martha’s family is affluent, whereas Sean is quintessential blue-collar. He’s working on the construction of a bridge, and the progress of that construction, which bookends each segment of the film, is a symbolism of the most obvious sort, although it is nicely shot — as is the rest of the film — by cinematographer Benjamin Loeb.
Sean is a recovering alcoholic, and it’s giving nothing away to divulge that the loss of the baby sends him on a downward spiral. The tension that builds between him and Martha is entirely credible, although the recent legal accusations against LaBeouf lend a slightly queasy undertone. LaBeouf’s performance certainly isn’t bad, but it’s sometimes difficult to observe his turn in an entirely objective manner.
The supporting cast includes Iliza Shlesinger as Martha’s sister, although their relationship is ill-defined. Sarah Snook plays Martha’s cousin, an attorney representing her in the civil suit, and she has a few secrets of her own, although we don’t get to know her particularly well, either. Parker, as the guilt-riddled midwife, manages to make something out of a character with limited time onscreen. She appears at the beginning (obviously) and again at the end, but nothing in-between. It’s this sense of incompleteness that further hinders what is clearly a heartfelt and well-intentioned effort.
- Pieces of a Woman is streaming on Netflix.
