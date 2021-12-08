Phoenix puts the pieces back together in C’mon C’mon 

Analyzing the career of Joaquin Phoenix is as rewarding as it is fascinating. He was River Phoenix’s younger brother. Then he was one of our best young actors. And even before winning the Oscar for his mesmerizing turn in Joker (2019), he had matured into, simply, as one of our best actors, tackling roles with a fearless passion that is nothing short of inspiring. In C’mon C’mon, he’s bearded, graying, and a bit burly, yet he still possesses that innately youthful quality of vulnerability. We’ve watched him grow up, and he’s still growing.
The film marks the first from writer/director Mike Mills since 20th Century Women five years ago and only his fourth since his 2005 debut Thumbsucker. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentarian currently working on a project in which he interviews children from around the country about their lives (something akin to the long-running 7 Up film series).
In the midst of production, he is unexpectedly summoned to Los Angeles by his estranged sister Viv (Gaby Hoffmann). She needs to tend her mentally unstable husband (Scoot McNairy) and, as a result, needs Johnny to tend her young son Jesse (Woody Norman). He agrees, putting aside his initial trepidation.
That, essentially, is the storyline. C’mon C’mon is entirely character-driven, not unlike Mills’ previous films. It’s also a coming-of-age parable, but in this case, it’s Johnny who comes of age, if belatedly. The film is a drama at heart, and addresses some heavy emotional issues, but it’s not without humor and joy, and it’s abundantly clear that Phoenix and Norman enjoy playing off each other. They’re acting, of course, but there’s an infectious sense of play in their scenes together.
C’mon C’mon is modest, low-key, and gently affecting. Some of the flashbacks are repetitious, and the dialogue is occasionally flowery, but the steady performances of Phoenix, Norman, and Hoffmann, as well as the glorious (and award-worthy) black-and-white cinematography of Robbie Ryan, offer more than adequate compensation.
