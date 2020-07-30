The New York Times has reported that a secret Naval Intelligence unit has been looking into UFO’s for years, and though the Pentagon has previously denied the unit even exists, they now will be releasing some of their findings within the next six months. Among the most shocking headlines are reports of “off-world vehicles not made of this earth!”
You can find out more here:
https://www.huffingtonpost.in/entry/ufo-off-world-vehicles_in_5f1a90d4c5b6f2f6c9f45c72
Ground breaking American moviemaker Christopher Munch’s incredibly timely new film THE 11th GREEN dealing with the subject was released June 26th, and is available for home viewing now at www.theatricalathome.com. The provocative, many-layered film is grounded in what is widely believed to be the nuts-and-bolts core story of post-Cold War U.S. military and government involvement with UFO events.
The film, starring Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Roger Dodger), Agnes Bruckner (Blood and Chocolate, Blue Car), George Gerdes (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Bosch) and recent Emmy nominee Leith Burke (Eastsiders, Bosch) sketches a possible backdrop to declassification of U.S. military interactions with UFOs.
Thought-provoking but understated, filled with sharply drawn characters, stark desert landscapes, and leaps across the space-time continuum, THE 11TH GREEN is challenging cinema that generates questions, discussion, and debate long after the credits roll.
Talk with director/writer Christopher Munch about his extensive research while making THE 11th GREEN into the Pentagon’s UFO files, President Eisenhower’s possible involvement, how much he believes our leaders know that they’re not telling us, how this all translates to moviemaking, releasing a new film in the time of COVID-19 and much more.
