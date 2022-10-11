PBS "Life of a Musician, " filmed in Danville (VA), premiers Oct. 15
Danville got a preview of a new PBS series filmed in the heart of River City Thursday night in one of its grandest homes, the W.F. Patton House.
“Life of a Musician” is set to premier on Blue Ridge PBS on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. and features Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams as the host of the show, performing and interviewing some of the top names in country and bluegrass.
The first episode of the 13-part season opens with an aerial view of downtown Danville and each episode was filmed in River City homes and historic locations, such as the circa 1890 W. F. Patton House on Main Street.
“This show is going to be big and it’s starting here,” said Will Anderson, president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.
Guests invited to the screening were treated to the first episode featuring John Jorgenson, best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose and The Hellecaster. He also toured with Elton John, collaborated with Sting and Billy Joel and was named the most important guitarist in history by Guitarist Magazine.
Adams is also an accomplished musician, having appeared on the Grammy-nominated album, "Celebration of Life: Musicians Against Childhood Cancer," and having released his first studio bluegrass album in 2014. He has also performed a duet with Carl Jackson on "30 Long Years," on the album "Time That I Was Leavin'" and released in 2018. Adams has appeared as a guest artist on two Grammy-winning albums and has worked with notables such as Jackson and Tony Rice.
Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler talked about Danville as being the “comeback city,” on many levels, from last week’s ribbon-cutting for the Center for Manufacturing Advancement to the city being featured in this PBS series.
“Our city is the backdrop for this series. Our message, our story, is reaching far and wide,” he said.
The first episode opens with Adams and Jorgenson on acoustic guitars, filmed in the Bell-Pace Boatwright House on Main Street in Danville's Old West End.
Adams and Jorgansen discuss the intricacies of creating notes and chords and together they do a rendition of “House of the Rising Sun.”
The series will also include appearances by singer and songwriter Larry Cordle; John McEuen with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band; Grammy-award winning artist Carl Jackson, Shawn Camp, who was nominated for Songwriter of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music and who wrote billboard topping chart songs; and Australia's Queen of Bluegrass, Kristy Cox.
The series received financial support from the City of Danville and the Commonwealth, as well as sponsorship from Santa Cruz Guitar Company, The Bee Hotel, Diamond Paper, LR Bags, Ear Trumpet Labs and Friends of the Old West End.
