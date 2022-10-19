The horror film Smile is the feature version of writer/director Parker Finn’s 2020 short Laura Can’t Sleep — and, judging by the results, it should have stayed that way. Although technically competent, Smile is nothing to smile or scream about, except for the bloated running time (115 minutes) in which it takes to go absolutely nowhere. This is not a time-killer but a time waster, and a bore to boot.
From her introduction, it is evident that therapist Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) is in dire need of therapy herself — and not because she lives in New Jersey (which is enough to drive anyone batty). The daughter of an abusive alcoholic who eventually committed suicide, Rose has her share of demons, and she’s about to “inherit” another one.
This occurs in a chance meeting with Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), who has just witnessed one of her college professors kill himself right before her eyes. She is convinced that whatever caused him to commit suicide now has its sights set on her. Within moments, she too commits suicide, and Rose exemplifies her professional training by not making a move or saying a word to stop her. She simply backs away in horror.
Rose becomes increasingly obsessed that she is now the target of this insidious phenomenon. Yet Finn never bothers to offer or suggest even a rudimentary explanation for her predicament. Is this phenomenon an ongoing or ancient one? Was Rose that target all along? If so, why did it take such a circuitous path back to her? Ultimately, as the film drags on, one becomes less concerned with explanations than impatient for the ending, which is ultimately reached at a yawn-inducing pace. There’s a difference between meticulous and ponderous, and Smile falls smack into the latter category.
In addition to Finn’s dreadful dialogue, he borrows heavily from the Stanley Kubrick playbook with long, languid tracking shots and a nerve-jangling soundtrack. He may be attempting to replicate the unsettling ambiance of The Shining (1980), but little shines here. This is the kind of horror film where nearly every jolt or scare is inevitably followed by Rose waking with a start. By the third or fourth time, it becomes most tiresome. By the seventh or eighth, it’s annoying.
Leading lady Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick), who sometimes bears an uncanny resemblance to Ally Sheedy, gives a performance so grave it might seem brave were it not wasted here. Like everything else in Smile, her onscreen suffering becomes tedious. She gives it everything she’s got, but it’s all for naught.
The supporting characters, who would normally be potential slaughter fodder in this sort of film, are so bland — and so listlessly played — that they simply drift in and out of the proceedings, leaving no mark. They’re dull and forgettable. Kal Penn, Robin Weigert, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, and Rob Morgan have all been seen to better effect in just about anything else each has ever done. Only Stasey (reprising her role from Laura Can’t Sleep) registers, and she has only a single scene. Lucky her.
