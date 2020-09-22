‘OUT’ is on: Let the festival begin

The seventh annual OUT at the Movies International Film Festival will proceed according to plan, opening Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 4, coinciding – as previous festivals also have with LGBTQ History Month.
There are 28 films scheduled for this year’s event, which kicks off with the Shorts Program at Winston-Salem’s Marketplace Cinemas drive-in facility (2095 Peters Creek Pkwy.) on Oct. 1, followed by the lakeside showing of the feature documentary Surviving the Silence at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (750 Marguerite Dr., in Winston-Salem) on Oct. 2.
These would be the only “in-person” screenings of this year’s festival, and the remainder of this year’s films would be available online beginning Oct. 2. Many include bonus interviews with the filmmakers.
“I am really happy with the quality of this year’s line-up,” said co-founder and director of OUT at the Movies, Rex Welton. “Although due to COVID-19 we received fewer submissions, we had a really difficult time selecting the 28 films in the festival, (but) we have some terrific feature and short films, both narratives and documentaries. Our audience and documentary and narrative jurors are going to have some tough decisions to make when selecting their favorites. There are many terrific films and some powerhouse performances.”
That the festival would actually take place may surprise some, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Welton said the decision was made after careful deliberation, with the safety and health of the audience of paramount concern.
“The OUT at the Movies board did discuss the possibility of skipping this year’s festival,” he said. “However, after talking with folks from across the country, we decided to forge ahead with the seventh annual OUT at the Movies International Film Festival and our first, mostly-digital festival.”
But even if the festival had been canceled, it would not have meant its end. “Had we made the decision to cancel this year’s festival, we would most certainly have survived. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with no overhead or staffing expense, (and) we have loyal and supportive sponsors, donors, audience members, and volunteers.”
Nevertheless, Welton confessed to a mixture of gratitude and relief that this year’s event is going forward.
“It would be very safe to say that,” he said. “As far as our future, I believe that virtual and outdoor screenings will be an important part of our ‘new normal.’”
Earlier this year, OUT at the Movies enjoyed success with its virtual screenings of Circus of Books and For They Know Not What They Do, as well as last month’s screening of The Birdcage (1996) at Marketplace Drive-In, so the signs were encouraging that OUT audiences were willing to adapt to a new format.
“Combined ticket sales of our screening of The Birdcage were among the most sold at any of their screenings this summer,” Welton said. “It was certainly as successful as any of our in-person, in-theater screenings of the past and, hopefully, future. We are thrilled to have a new partner in Marketplace Cinemas. (Manager) Zack Fox and his team made our first drive-in screening a breeze. All we had to do was select the movie and promote it. They did the rest!”
Fox, whose own short film Sea Salt Wind will be screened in the Shorts Program, reciprocates the sentiment. “Rex and his team are wonderful to work with,” he said. “We first partnered with OUT for The Birdcage at our drive-in, and the turn-out was splendid. One of the few highlights this summer has been working with local festivals such as RiverRun, Wreak Havoc Horror Festival, OUT at the Movies — and bringing them to our drive-in, offering much-needed entertainment and joy that only their festivals can bring to the Triad.”
“It’s been a tough summer for all of us, but our business relationships and friendships have strengthened during COVID and 2020,” Fox continued. “I truly look forward to what 2021 brings for us and working with these festivals again and again.”
Tickets for the drive-in Shorts Program are available online.
“We will be selling individual tickets ($10) for each feature film and each shorts package,” Welton said. “This year’s festival will include 14 features and 14 shorts, including two shorts – Sea Salt Wind and The Surprise – which were filmed entirely or partly in Winston-Salem. The Surprise will precede our screening of Surviving the Silence Oct. 2, lakeside at SECCA.”
That screening will feature filmmaker Cindy L. Abel in person, as well as a pre-recorded Q&A session featuring three of the film’s subjects, Col. Margarethe Cammermeyer, Barbara Brass, and Col. Patsy Thompson, following the screening. There will also be a reception for Abel at a nearby private residence following the event, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Attendance will be limited, so reservations are required.
Surviving the Silence is Abel’s follow-up to her much-acclaimed 2013 feature documentary debut Breaking Through, which focused on openly gay politicians as they candidly discussed their lives and political careers.
In Surviving the Silence, Abel turns her cameras on members of the United States Armed Forces who put their careers and reputations at risk by coming out.
“It is a great documentary,” Welton remarked.
Cammermeyer’s story was dramatized in the 1995 NBC-T.V. film Sworn to Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story, for which Glenn Close (as Cammermeyer) and Judy Davis (as her partner, Diane Divelbess) won Emmy Awards.
Abel enjoyed the film but wanted to bring audiences up to date, not just with Cammermeyer but also with the larger issue of LGBTQ people serving in the military, which remains a topic of controversy, and how opinion has changed – or not – over the years.
It is, as Abel calls it, “the story behind the story, (and) we are the first to reveal this story on film.” Abel had been invited to screen Breaking Through at Sierra College in California and, during the post-screening reception, was introduced to Col. Thompson and her partner, Barbara Brass.
“I was both impressed and intrigued at how two people – especially when pretending at times not to be together – stay in love and together for 30 years. How does love grow when it has to be hidden? How does it survive when the phones connecting them during long separations are tapped, and their mail might be read,” Abel said. “The more I learned about Patsy, Barbara, and Grethe’s individual backgrounds, the more I understood how they developed their strength ad drew upon that to meet the moment when their worlds collided and history asked them to make an impossible choice.”
The subjects of the film were willing to revisit painful times in their past in order for the viewer to gain a better understanding of their experiences.
“Amazingly, Thompson, Brass, and Cammermeyer were all very open in sharing their anger, their pain, their joy, and their determination to helping fulfill the promise of America,” Abel said. “I say ‘amazingly’ because there is a psychic toll – a price paid emotionally – by those bearing the burden of LGBTQ conditioning, forced to hide, mask, conceal, and constantly look over one’s shoulder. To go through what each of these women did, to create their own path to freedom and healing, and emerge from the shadows to be of service is really remarkable.”
“The main things I would like audiences to gain from the film are its core themes,” Abel added. “Love can win, and we can ‘find a way to make a way out of no way,’ as Congressman John Lewis said, just as Col. Patsy Thompson did, quietly and behind the scenes, and ended up playing a part in changing military policy. I also hope that it provides honor and respect for those who lived similar stories, and provides some healing that their sacrifice is no longer ignored."
Wanna go?
For more information, call (336)918-0902 or email rex@outatthemovies.org. For a complete schedule of events and ticket information, visit the official OUT at the Movies website.
