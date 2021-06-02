"OUT" is in with quality entertainment

“OUT at the Movies,” Winston-Salem’s popular LGBTQ festival and screening series, will present a special lakeside screening of writer/producer/director Todd Stephens’s acclaimed comedy Swan Song this Saturday at SECCA (the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art), 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will begin at dusk. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered at https://outatthemovies.org/. The rain date is Sunday.
“We have already sold a lot of tickets and are looking forward to our June 5th screening lakeside at SECCA,” said Rex Welton, the co-founder, and director of the festival and screening series. “It is a wonderful movie with great performances – a fabulous movie you definitely will want to see!”
In addition, Chad Harris, vice-president of “OUT at the Movies,” will moderate a pre-recorded Q&A session with Stephens and leading man Udo Kier, which will be shown immediately after the screening and will later be posted on the “OUT” website. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, and leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome, too.
In the film, cult icon Kier stars as Pat Pitsenberger, a retired hairdresser who embarks on a journey across town – Sandusky, Ohio – when his services are requested to style the hair of a former star client (Linda Evans) for her memorial service. Initially reluctant and still reeling emotionally from the loss of his long-time partner, he ultimately consents – and along the way comes to see himself in a new light.
Andrew J. Salazar of Discussing Film hailed Swan Song as “a new delightful gem within modern queer cinema, but it doesn’t end there. It’s a delicate story of self-worth and forgiveness, told through the eyes of an aging flamboyant stylist in conservative America. Its charm is incomparable.”
“Swan Song is a celebration of individuality and gay identity,” wrote Rachel Stacher in Quelle Movies. “Udo Kier is an absolute delight. Even when the plot begins to wander, Kier’s portrayal of Pat keeps us grounded, engaged, and interested in what will happen next.”
Mike McGranaghan of The Aisle Seat stated simply: “Udo Kier gives the best performance of his long, distinguished career in Swan Song.”
“The (COVID-19) pandemic has forced us to think outside of the box, and because of it, we have developed great relationships with Zack Fox at Marketplace Cinemas, Alex Brown and the folks at SECCA, and Matt Jones and Eric Self of The Moving Picture Show,” said Welton. “We are hoping to be able to host the traditional ‘OUT at the Movies’ International Film Festival Sept. 23-26 and return to UNCSA’s ACE Theatre Complex, but I would like outside screenings to become a part of our repertoire, as well.”
Welton said that the decision regarding how the festival will commence – whether in-person, digital, or hybrid – will be announced by July 1.
In addition to this screening and the upcoming festival, “OUT at the Movies” has announced its 10th annual “Key West in Winston-Salem” celebration, which will take place 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, followed by an after-party in downtown Winston-Salem. Those attending the main party will receive free admission to the after-party.
Among the entertainers scheduled to perform are Sushi from Key West, male entertainer Davin Strong from Las Vegas, Shofonda Jayde-Addams, Petite Dee Jonville, Paisley Parque, and other entertainers will be announced soon. To ensure safety, attendance will be capped at 175. Guests who have not yet been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 14 will be required to wear a mask. However, there will be a contest for the best-masked guest and the best, most festively dressed guest. Pink and lime green are the signature colors of Key West and the party.
For more information, call (336) 918-0902 or visit the official “OUT at the Movies” website: https://outatthemovies.org/.
