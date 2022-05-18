“OUT at the Movies” spreads the Sunshine with free screening

With summer around the corner, “OUT at the Movies” gets into the seasonal spirit with the award-winning romantic drama You Are My Sunshine, which will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at ACE Theatre Complex, located on the main campus of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) main campus, 1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem. There is no admission fee, but donations are much appreciated.
David Hastings wrote, produced, and directed this drama, which details the relationship between Tom (Ernest Vernon) and Joe (Charles O’Neill), which began in the early 1970s and has spanned 50 years, from their initial, tentative meeting — at a time when the Gay Rights movement was shifting into high gear — to the emotional highs and lows that would occur during their years together, and finally to the inevitable, bittersweet conclusion of their relationship. Yet through it all, they always had each other to turn to and depend on.
According to Rex Welton, co-founder and director of the “OUT at the Movies” film festival, You Are My Sunshine was among the films submitted for the annual “OUT at the Movies” festival. “It is a wonderful movie,” he said. “When I watched it, I immediately fell in love with it, and it was a film that stayed in my thoughts for several days.”
As a result, the decision was made to present it at this time as a stand-alone screening. “Although we might present an encore screening at our festival, I decided to share it with our audience sooner as an ‘OUT at the Movies’ series screening and with no admission as our gift and thank-you to the community for their loyal support. It is our second in-person screening of 2022, and we were very pleased by the turnout and response to our encore screening of The Way He Looks in March.”
At the 2022 Europe Film Festival U.K. (EFFUK), You Are My Sunshine won the Europe Film February Award for Best Indie Feature and at the 2022 Falcon International Film Festival (FIFF), it won the January Edition Award for Best LGBTQ Feature.
Although this screening will not be available virtually, the festival does plan to offer its films both in-person and online. “I am really happy that we are able to return to in-person screenings,” Welton said. “Home technology is wonderful, but there is nothing like watching a movie with others. After watching a film, you immediately have that experience in common.”
The June 4th Key West in Winston-Salem fundraising event is sold out, but there are tickets available for $5 for the after-party, which will start at 11 p.m. at ROAR, 633 N. Liberty Street, Winston-Salem, which will feature the best in female impersonation and male and female exotic dancing until 2 a.m.
Welton admitted that the festival and screening series had to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but “our donors and/or audience members have been incredibly loyal and generous over the past two years,” he said. “In addition to our UNCSA School of Filmmaking/OUT at the Movies scholarship, we will be announcing an emerging filmmaker grant competition.”
This year’s “OUT at the Movies” film festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 - Oct. 2, 2022. For more information, call 336-918-0902 or email rex@outatthemovies.org. The official “OUT at the Movies” website is https://outatthemovies.org/.
