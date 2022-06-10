OUT at the Movies International Film Festival Announces its Inaugural Emerging Artist Film Grant
WINSTON-SALEM, NC –– OUT at the Movies, Winston Salem’s International LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, is excited to announce its inaugural Emerging Artist Film Grant. This grant is intended to supplement the budget for an emerging LGBTQIA+ filmmaker in the creation of their film.
The winner will receive a $5000 monetary award, along with access to a group of mentors from various disciplines within the film production world. Additionally, they will receive an all-access pass to attend the 2022 OATM Film Festival, which will take place September 29 - October 2.
The first and second runners-up will also receive access to the mentorship, as well as passes to the 2022 OATM Film Festival. All three winners will be given the chance to screen their finished films at the 2023 OUT at the Movies International Film Festival. We will be accepting applications from any filmmaker or filmmaking team, with a project that focuses on sharing the queer experience in documentary, or narrative form.
This grant program furthers the mission of OUT at the Movies, which is to share diverse experiences through film, and build community in the process. OUT at the Movies will also be awarding its annual scholarship to a queer student in the UNCSA School of Filmmaking, its sixth year of doing so.
About OUT at the Movies International Film Festival
OUT at the Movies, Winston-Salem’s LGBTQIA+ Film Series, was founded in August 2004 by Rex Welton. We began in order to bring queer-related cinema to the city we love. We exist to foster a community that is more accepting and more knowledgeable of these kinds of diverse experiences, and to provide an accepting space for the queer community to see films and art that represent them and share their story. OATM commits to being a safe place of inclusion, entertainment, story-sharing, and community. People come for the stories and connect with people they may never have met.
For more information on the application requirements, visit: outatthemovies.org/emerging-artist-film-grant
