WINSTON-SALEM, NC –– OUT at the Movies, Winston Salem’s International LGBTQIA+ Film
Festival, has partnered with Apple House Pictures to act as a fiscal sponsor for its upcoming film Summer’s End directed by Grant & Adam Conversano. Summer’s End is an LGBTQ coming-of-age family drama starring Maria Dizzia, Michael Abbott Jr, and Graham Lutes. A pre-production trailer can be found here. Grant and Adam Conversano the writers, directors, and producers of the film are both UNCSA School of Filmmaking Alumni and are the co-founders of Apple House Pictures.
This sponsorship is part of OATM’s mission to platform and support emerging filmmakers and Queer artists. All contributions to the project are tax deductible and will go towards the production and post-production expenses of the film such as equipment rentals, crew meals, and flights.
Incentives for contributions: Special Thanks - $1,000 • Associate Producer - $5,000 • Executive Producer - $10,000
How to Contribute:
Online - You can go to the Out at The Movies website and donate through their donation portal. At checkout please include the film’s title SUMMER’S END in the order notes under additional information.
Over the phone - Rex Welton is available to take donations over the phone at (336) 918-0902
Via Check - checks can be made out to Out at the Movies and collected by a representative of the organization
For more information or press availability, contact us at: outatthemoviesfest@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.