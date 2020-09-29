OUT at the Movies, in partnership with Marketplace Cinemas Drive-In, will present and Evening of Shorts, presented by HanesBrands, on Thursday, October 1st. The parking lot will open at 6:45 PM, and the screenings will begin at dusk (about 7:30 PM).
The short films include Sea Salt Wind (directed by Zack Fox), Stallion (directed by Zach Smith) and The Surprise (directed by Anita Clark-Anderson). All three were filmed in Winston-Salem! To see the full list of shorts, visit outatthemovies.org.
Full concessions and bathrooms will be available. Masks must be worn at all times, except when in your vehicle's assigned space.
For tickets, visit mpcws.com or outatthemovies.org.
The Surprise and Surviving the Silence, Fri., Oct. 1 lakeside at SECCA
On Friday, October 1st, we will offer an encore screening of the 5 minute short, The Surprise, followed the the acclaimed documentary, Surviving the Silence. Directors, Anita Clark Anderson and Cindy Abel, will be in attendance.
The grounds will open at 6:45 PM, and the screenings will begin at dusk (about 7:30 PM). Beer, wine, coffee and hot chocolate will be available for purchase.
Masks must be worn at all times, except when in your "lawn space". Bring your own blanket and/or chairs.
We will have a socially-distanced, outdoor reception for Anita and Cindy, following the Q & A. There will be complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Those who purchase tickets by Friday, October 2nd at 4:00 PM will receive an invitation with details. The reception will be at a residence, located about a mile from SECCA.
Twenty additional films available for online viewing beginning on October 2!
Beginning at October 2nd at 12:00 AM until October 4th at 11:59 PM, you can see the above films, plus 20 others online. Visit outatthemovies.org to see the full lineup. We have a terrific slate of dramas, romantic comedies and documentaries.
Festival passes are available for $50.00. This pass includes all of the films, as well as the lakeside screening at SECCA. The Marketplace Drive-in screening is a separate ticket, but those six shorts will be available online beginning on October 2nd at 12:00 AM.
Virtual Awards Party - Sun., Oct. 4, at 9:00 PM
Be sure to make a drink and join us on Sun., Oct. 4, beginning at 9:00 PM for our virtual awards party. Many of the actors, filmmakers and documentary subject will be with us, and we will announce the jury and audience awards.
Don't forget to complete your ballots at Marketplace and SECCA and your virtual vote for those movies viewed online.
To see all our entire lineup, including synopses and trailers, and for tickets and passes, visit outatthemovies.org. Questions? Contact Rex at 336.918.0902 or rex@outatthemovies.org.
Take care and stay safe. You are important to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.