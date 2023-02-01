During the 21st century, as she wound down her acting career, Sarah Polley emerged as a strong, assured filmmaker. Her 2006 narrative debut, Away from Her, earned Polley an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Julie Christie a nomination for Best Actress. She followed with Take This Waltz (2011), the autobiographical documentary feature Stories We Tell (2012), and episodes of the award-winning TV series Hey, Lady! The only drawback is that Polley, a superb actress, hasn’t acted since 2010, electing instead to concentrate on writing and directing.
With Women Talking, Polley continues on her course by making a relevant drama that is both challenging and timely. Based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Miriam Toews and inspired by actual events, the film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and another for Polley’s adapted screenplay.
The action is confined to the grounds of a Mennonite colony that is both insulated and isolated. The actual story took place in Manitoba County, Bolivia, but here it has been transplanted to Ontario, Canada, including Toronto (where Polley was born). For years, the female members of the colony have been systematically drugged and raped by the men. Some have even had children, but at long last, the situation has spiraled out of control and several of the men have been jailed.
The women congregate in a barn to weigh their options. They can leave the colony, remain and fight, or do nothing. The latter option is quickly discarded, and thus commences an often-heated debate about the course of action they should take. Time is short, as the imprisoned men will shortly be released on bail.
Enriched by Luc Montpellier’s stark cinematography, which strongly evokes the mood of German Expressionism, Women Talking is occasionally long-winded but mostly on-target. It’s impossible not to sympathize with the women’s plight. The colony has always been dominated by males, to such an extent that most of the women are illiterate. They are not wise to — or even aware — of the ways of the modern world. Essentially, they’re on their own. There are moments of greatness here, even if the film isn’t always great.
One thing that cannot be faulted is the stellar ensemble cast. Like the majority of actors-turned-directors — whether it’s Clint Eastwood or Kenneth Branagh or Ben Affleck — Polley allows her actors to carry the narrative, and the cast of Women Talking is more than up to the task. Claire Foy’s Salome and Jessie Buckley’s Mariche are the most vocal of the group, seething with betrayal and outrage. Theirs are unquestionably the juiciest roles.
Hats off to Polley for giving Judith Ivey (as Agata) and Sheila McCarthy (as Greta) their biggest screen roles in a long while. As the “elders,” they cannot help but acknowledge their own complicity in what has transpired over the years but have finally reached their breaking point as well. All they’ve known is the colony, and for them, the looming possibility of departure forces them to re-examine their priorities, to say nothing of their faith.
In contrast is Rooney Mara’s Ona, who almost seems an objective, even serene, observer of these goings-on, despite having been impregnated herself. It’s a good performance but not a particularly dynamic character, and Mara is often overshadowed by her more energetic co-stars. Ben Whishaw, one of the very few males of significance in the cast, plays August, whose own family was banished from the colony years before but is still trusted as a teacher. He also carries an impossible torch for Ona, and she for him — a subplot that never quite reaches its full potential for drama. Whishaw occasionally overdoes the character’s gawky awkwardness but is nevertheless sincere in the role. Alas, the wonderful Frances McDormand (doubling as a producer) is essentially relegated to a cameo role, although few convey wounded dignity better than she.
The overall mood of the film is, naturally, quite somber, but it’s not without moments of levity and even joy. There’s also a palpable sense of triumph in what the women are doing. There’s no question they’ve been wronged, or that it’s been going on for years. Now, at long last, they’re doing something about it. As the title implies, they’re talking — and whatever decision they make things will not be the same. They will take action. They may not necessarily be better off but are devout enough in their faith to take that chance. Women Talking is not just about female empowerment, but simple human dignity. For that alone, its worth cannot be disputed.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2020, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.