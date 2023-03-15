The Quiet Girl (An Cailin Ciuin), adapted from Claire Keegan’s 2015 short story Foster by screenwriter/director Colm Bairead, is the first Irish film to receive an Oscar nomination for Best International Film – and it’s easy to see why.
Catherine Clinch, in a knockout feature debut, plays Cait, a shy and timid young girl who tries to remain as inconspicuous, even invisible, as possible. She feels stifled at home by her siblings and likewise at school by her classmates. Indeed, it’s more than 10 minutes into the movie before she literally utters so much as a word.
With her mother (Kate Nic Chonaonaigh) expecting yet another baby and her father (Michael Patric) often otherwise engaged – usually at the local pub – the decision is made for Cait to spend time with her mother’s distant cousin, Eibhlin (Carrie Crowley), and her husband Sean (Andrew Bennett) at their dairy farm. Cait isn’t Alice and she’s not going to Wonderland – it’s Waterford, actually – but she’s about to embark on a life-affirming journey beyond her expectations.
Sean’s a little gruff at first, but Eibhlin is completely attentive to Cait’s needs and shows a keen interest in her. As it transpires, Cait is as therapeutic for them as they are for her. The reason for this is a secret they’ve kept from her. It’s not a diabolical secret – The Quiet Girl is not that kind of movie at all – but it is a devastating one.
As befits its title and titular character, The Quiet Girl is a quiet movie. There are no heated exchanges or even raised voices. But there’s no need for such histrionics. The film is insightful, compassionate, and observant. The actors, particularly Clinch, convey the emotions of their characters with no undue fuss. When someone observes that Cait is quiet, Sean sagely replies: “She says as much as she needs to say.” That also applies to the movie, which culminates in a final scene that will have many reaching for the Kleenex.
The acting by Crowley, Bennett, and Clinch is impeccable. They don’t seem to inhabit their characters; they seem to be them. Bairead is due considerable credit for his tact, restraint, and compassion. The Quiet Girl is a little classic, fully deserving the accolades it has reaped.
In English and Irish with English subtitles.
