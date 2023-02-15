With the most Academy Award nominations (11) than any other film, Everything Everywhere All at Once would seem to be the Oscar front-runner, and despite its ready availability for home viewing, distributor A24 Films has followed a long-held tradition of re-releasing the film to theaters as the March 12th broadcast of the Oscars approaches.
Over the years, this practice has yielded mixed results. The Last Emperor (1987) was on its proverbial last legs when it received nine nominations and boosted its box-office takings considerably, even more so when the Bernardo Bertolucci epic swept all nine awards. In contrast, The Silence of the Lambs (1991) was readily available on home video by the time it received seven nominations, so its grosses weren’t enhanced much.
However it fares in theatrical re-release, Everything Everywhere All at Once is -— like The Last Emperor — a film best seen on the big screen, all the better to savor (or withstand) its non-stop barrage of eye-popping visuals and head-spinning plot twists. To offer a detailed summary of the narrative is difficult but appreciating the sheer exuberance that the producing/writing/directing duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as “the Daniels”) display is not. Perhaps the best advice is to hang on tight and enjoy the ride because it’s a wild ride indeed.
Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, the beleaguered, middle-aged proprietor of a laundromat in Los Angeles. Business is failing, her marriage to husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) is faltering, and her relationship with lesbian daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu) is on the rocks. During an interview with IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre (a frumpy Jamie Lee Curtis), she learns --— through various means — that she is only one personality in a vast number of alternate universes, and that she alone can save them. She is the principal figure in the “Alphaverse Mission,” and those around her — and their parallel personalities — are also involved.
The reason for her selection is conveyed by Waymond: “You’re capable of anything because you’re so bad at everything.”
What can be deciphered from all that? It hardly matters, as the Daniels propel their magnum opus into an irreverent, kaleidoscopic, phantasmagorical odyssey that encompasses motherhood, marriage, dashed dreams and lost hopes, martial arts, a barrage of special effects, lowbrow comedy, social satire, and much more. You could say the filmmakers have even thrown in the kitchen sink since some pivotal scenes are set in kitchens.
Once upon a time, not so very long ago, Everything Everywhere All at Once would have been an instant cult classic but not necessarily an Oscar contender. In the 21st century, the Academy membership has not only become more ethnically and racially diverse — long overdue, according to many observers — but has also embraced more diversity in the genre of films being honored. Gravity (2013), Get Out (2017), and The Shape of Water (2017) all received nominations in major categories, with the last winning Best Picture, and each fall into the category of fantasy, horror, or science-fiction.
Everything Everywhere All at Once very much lives up to its title. It may not be for all tastes and will undoubtedly leave a lot of viewers wondering exactly what’s going on (join the club), but it’s a dazzling one of a kind, and in addition to its technical virtuosity it also offers a tour de force for its entire cast, because each character is portrayed in multiple versions. Quan (in a smashing comeback after a 20-year acting hiatus) earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, both Curtis and Hsu earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress, and there’s also great work by the venerable and always-welcome James Hong (enjoying his largest screen role in ages) and dishy Jenny Slate (who hasn’t all that much to do, alas).
At the center of everything is Yeoh (doubling as an executive producer), who deservedly earned her nomination for Best Actress with a richly observed, brilliantly performed turn that runs the gamut from comic to tragic, and — no pun intended — everything in-between. Amid the endless chaos and craziness, Yeoh is the film’s solid foundation and she never falters.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.