***
Although it peaks at the halfway point, Lukas Dhont’s Close is a well-made, extremely well-acted depiction of a deep friendship between two youngsters that has an unexpected and tragic outcome. The film, which won the Grand Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival (along with Claire Denis’s Stars at Noon), is nominated for the Best International Film Academy Award.
Leo (Eden Dambrine) and Remi (Gustav De Waele) are as close as brothers. They share common interests, they often spend the night at each other’s homes, their parents are friendly, and they’re looking forward to the new school year.
It is there that cracks begin to appear in the foundation of their relationship. Some classmates are curious as to their closeness, while others — perhaps unsurprisingly — make disparaging remarks about it. It can’t help but have an effect, and slowly but surely they begin to drift apart, which angers Remi far more than Leo. As he sees it, they’re still friends, just not as close as they once were.
This leads to the narrative’s most pivotal turning point when Remi misses a class trip to the beach. On the bus ride back to school, Leo is told that Remi has committed suicide. For a boy barely entering adolescence, he is unable to grasp how or why. He attempts to maintain an undisturbed façade, but underneath it, his emotions are roiling.
For a time, it seems as if the filmmakers — specifically screenwriters Dhont and Angelo Tijssens — aren’t entirely certain how to proceed following these turn of events. It’s never revealed how Remi killed himself, for one thing (although that may not be necessary), but the film does lose some dramatic momentum, although to its credit it doesn’t go the other way and devolve into mawkish, soap-opera sentimentality.
Close marks the impressive feature debuts of Dambrine and De Waele, and it’s Dambrine who literally has to carry the entire film. He does so admirably, perfectly conveying the confusion of someone who will never truly understand why his best friend did what he did. Yet there’s no question it will linger through his entire lifetime, and it’s that lingering sense of loss that Close exploits to often-powerful effect.
In Dutch, Flemish, and French with English subtitles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.