Greensboro, NC - The loss of film incentives in North Carolina may have created a domino effect, hitting the economy of the state, supporting industries, and individual professionals, the desire, fortitude, and artistry of filmmakers prevails. The Triad Film Collaborative (TFC) has stepped up as a forum to unite these artists, promote their efforts, and show off their work.
“Our annual ‘Showcase of Films’ is one way to demonstrate the talents, skills, and progress of Piedmont filmmakers,” said TFC Founder Ken Comito. “These short films are either made in the Triad or have a local TFC member associated with the production.”
People of all ages and skills connect through the group’s Facebook page, website, workshops and classes.
“Just like everyone else who has become isolated during COVID-19, our group has had to find alternative ways to meet and learn,” said Iris Carter, the organization’s leader. “But we’re a creative group by nature, so we adapt.”
The entire world’s film industry has been essentially shut down, with very limited, sporadic attempts made to return to production. Unions associated with filmmaking have set very strict guidelines to avoid spread of disease on set. Most studios are hindered by insurance costs, or those that have tried to resume production end up with cast or crew testing positive for the corona virus resulting in a shut-down.
Individual filmmakers can follow and maintain adherence to safety protocols with smaller crews.
“For our 2020 TFC Showcase of Films, we want to highlight films made during this year. Fewer submissions were made, so we have included a few favorites from previous years,” said Carter.
“While live screenings provide the opportunity for filmmakers to actually hear audience reactions, limited seating in smaller theater complexes are impractical for this type of event,” she said. “Fortunately, we have access to the Eventive platform for streaming and are offering a live question-and-answer session following the Showcase’s premiere thanks to Saturnscape Pictures’ sponsorship.”
The Showcase starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 immediately followed by the Q&A session, Cost per viewing is $10, includes 21 short films, and can be seen on the Eventive website or streamed through an app on Roku or Apple.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/tfc2020. Keep in mind, films are not rated and may not be appropriate for all audiences.
To learn more about the Triad Film Collaborative, visit www.triadfilm.org or www.facebook.com/groups/triadfilm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.