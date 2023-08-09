Christopher Nolan doesn’t make small movies. He makes big ones. His latest film, Oppenheimer, is not just a big movie but a Big movie — and an Important movie. Like Dunkirk (2017), it’s a movie rooted in historical fact, adapted from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s non-fiction best-seller American Prometheus. It’s an extremely well-mounted and well-acted chronicle of the famed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-’67), known to many as “the father of the atomic bomb.” It has been carefully crafted to be enlightening as well as entertaining.
There have been other films about Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb, including the Emmy-winning 1989 TV movie Day One and the feature film Fat Man and Little Boy (1989) which, at the time, was heavily touted as Oscar bait. But Day One was broadcast first and stole most of Fat Man’s thunder. Both of these films, however, concentrated almost entirely on the development of the bomb in Los Alamos, NM.
Like the 1980 BBC mini-series Oppenheimer, in which Sam Waterston delivered a tremendous performance in the title role, Nolan’s Oppenheimer attempts to create a more comprehensive portrait of the brilliant, admittedly eccentric, scientist — and it too boasts a stellar lead turn by Cillian Murphy, one that successfully holds the narrative together whenever it threatens to come unglued, which it does on occasion.
Naturally, Los Alamos figures prominently here, but so too does Oppenheimer’s sometimes turbulent personal life, which included an ill-fated affair with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh), a deeply troubled Communist whom Oppenheimer could never truly possess, and his marriage to Kitty (Emily Blunt), who had deep-rooted troubles of her own, including alcoholism. Pugh and particularly Blunt are very effective here, but neither emerges with the same clarity and depth as Oppenheimer does. (Then again, the name of the movie is Oppenheimer.)
Oppenheimer was a man of idealism and principle, but when he is recruited to oversee the Manhattan Project and construct the bomb, he puts his ideology aside. The U.S. military, personified by Gen. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon, providing brawn to Murphy’s brains), persuades Oppenheimer not so much by appealing to his patriotism but his ego. If he can beat the Third Reich to construct so massive a weapon of destruction, he’ll have accomplished something no one else has been able to, and it’s a challenge he is unable to resist.
That the outcome of World War II is known to one and all doesn’t impede the film’s nervy momentum. It’s genuinely tense and exciting, yet the moral implications are never far behind.
Nolan, who wrote the screenplay as well as producing and directing, plays fast and loose with the chronology of events depicted here. The Los Alamos sequences are interspersed — and sometimes interrupted — by those depicting the Senate confirmation hearings of Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who was previously a friend of Oppenheimer’s but now very much a foe, to the extent of stripping Oppenheimer of his security clearance over his previous left-wing activism.
As the film conveys so convincingly, splitting the atom was nothing compared to dealing with government bureaucracy. No sooner had the heat of World War II subsided than the frost of the Cold War descended, and Oppenheimer found himself caught in the chill.
Although fragmented at times, Oppenheimer is a true epic, and best seen on the big screen. It’s not a perfect film, but at three hours long it’s never boring. Nolan is so gifted a filmmaker — is “visionary” too strong a term? — that the sheer sweep of the piece just carries you along.
It doesn’t hurt having a star-studded cast on hand, including Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Jason Clarke, Matthew Modine, James Remar, David Krumholtz, Casey Affleck, Benny Safdie, Olivia Thirlby, James D’Arcy, UNCSA School of Drama graduates Dane DeHaan and Dylan Arnold, Tom Conti (as Albert Einstein), and Gary Oldman (who rocks his one scene as Harry Truman). Some are seen only briefly, while others who occupy an initially pivotal role gradually — or quickly — fade into the background.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
