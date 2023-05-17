Yes, the gang’s all here for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the latest mammoth Marvel Comics big-screen blow-out, with writer/director James Gunn still evincing an appealing affinity for these characters and their misadventures. Goodwill goes a long way here, because the franchise has lost some of its initial freshness, but there’s an air of conviviality to the proceedings that manages to shine through the bombast and spectacle.
Here again, we have Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/“Star-Lord”), Dave Bautista (as Drax), Karen Gillan (as Nebula), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), Vin Diesel (as Groot), Bradley Cooper (as Rocket), Gunn’s brother Sean (as Kraglin), Maria Bakalova (as Cosmo), and Zoe Saldana (as Gamora), whose seemingly dire fate in the last film hardly precludes an encore here. They remain an engaging bunch, their incessant bickering perennially tinged with affection and true bonhomie. Each character has a moment or two in the spotlight, committing some sort of heroic deed, and there’s the obligatory slow-motion shot of all of them walking en masse toward the camera.
Our heroes are pressed into action once more when Rocket is critically injured by the mysterious Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a futuristic Frankenstein monster of sorts created by the (typically) despotic dastard known as the “High Evolutionary” (Chukwudi Iwuji), who fancies himself as a sort of god bent on creating scientifically evolved societies. Should those societies not measure up to his standards — whatever those may be — he’ll simply destroy them and start afresh. The High Evolutionary was responsible for creating Rocket and later trying to destroy him, so there’s no love lost between them.
If Guardians Vol. 3 follows a predictable narrative trajectory, it’s at least a fun ride, and Beth Mickle clearly had a ball dreaming up the film’s outrageously trippy production design. The themes of friendship and loyalty, which have held the series in good stead through all three films, are still prevalent, and the playful sense of humor is still there, too.
Resident baddie Iwuji is a flamboyant nemesis but not a particularly threatening one, and the film does have a tendency to run on too long — all the better, one supposes, to give the audience its money’s worth. Sylvester Stallone pops in briefly as Ravager leader Stakar Ogord (don’t you just love those names?), but it’s little more than a glorified cameo.
Die-hard mavens will likely lap up every bit of Marvel minutiae on display — and there’s plenty of it. Guardians Vol. 3 won’t disappoint the fans, but whether it wins over new converts is another matter. Then again, the fans have (predictably) lined up in droves to see it, some — if not most — more than once. After all, ‘tis the season of the summer blockbuster.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
