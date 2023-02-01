In honor of Black History Month, the Old Town Film Series kicks off Tuesday (February 7) with the Oscar-winning Green Book (2018), followed by director/star Denzel Washington’s award-winning The Great Debaters (2007) on February 21, both of which will be screened at 6 p.m. in the Old Town Neighborhood Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. Both films are rated PG-13. Admission to all screenings is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase at the screenings.
The Old Town Film Series is the brainchild of Michael DeVitto Kelly, the recreation center supervisor of the Old Town Neighborhood Center. Originally from Cincinnati, Kelly began hosting film programs when he worked for the Broward County Library System in South Florida.
“I’ve been doing film programs since about 2009,” he said. “I’ve always liked movies and I’m a big horror film fan, so one Mischief Night I showed Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein, and it was a big success. Since it was Florida, I programmed a month of killer-alligator movies and called it ‘Gator Nation.’ That also went over well.
“Wherever I’ve gone, I’ve done a film program, and when I started here, I asked (the city’s Recreation and Parks Department) about doing one. They said, ‘We’ve never done something like that before,’ and were all for it. If we get good (audience) numbers, we’ll expand to every week.”
In fact, Kelly’s already got two films lined up for March. “Since I’m part-Irish, we’ll be showing Waking Ned Devine, which is a delightful film, and Grabbers – which is essentially an Irish version of Tremors and a very funny comedy.”
Each screening will be preceded by Kelly’s introduction, which he insisted will be brief. “I don’t want to bore people,” he joked. “After the film, we will have a discussion and talk about trivia. We’re going to mix it up. It should be a lot of fun.”
Despite winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), Green Book “surprisingly isn’t really all that well-known,” said Kelly, “and neither is The Great Debaters – which is a great movie. These days, a lot of good films are drowned out by superhero movies. I mean, how much depth is there to a comic-book character? I’m not saying we can’t have fun, but I wanted to program movies that will spur discussion.”
As well as his duties with the City of Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department, Kelly is also a paper-maché artist and instructor, as well as a published author (his official website is https://www.divittowrites.com/), and he’s also a budding screenwriter, having adapted two of his novels into script form. With the Old Town Screening Series, he wants his audiences to simply enjoy themselves and the magic of movies. “Absolutely,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
For more information, call (336) 922-3561 or e-mail michaelke@cityofws.org.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2022, Mark Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.