WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FEBRUARY 17, 2021)—Through the end of February, RiverRun International Film Festival is presenting two features through its online Virtual Theater platform at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
In celebration of Black History Month and in keeping with its continued commitment to showcasing thought-provoking new cinematic work from Black creators and collaborators, RiverRun is proud to present this free block of short films originally selected to screen during the 2020 Festival. This special programming is being sponsored by Mike D’s BBQ and is available free of charge to viewers. The films in this block, which encompasses two short documentaries and two short narrative works, include:
- Sound & Sole, directed by Cara Hagan / Arthur Grimes was born and raised in the Appalachians and is the only professionally working, African American buck dancer in Boone, NC. Arthur recounts his journey from eager youth to professional master, gives us a glimpse into his performance experience, and demonstrates his deep love for Appalachian music, dance and history.
- Shoegazer, directed by Isa Benn / 26-year-old Sydney musters up the courage to ask her ex-boyfriend what went wrong, and the answer isn’t one she was quite prepared for.
- Frederick Douglass Boulevard aka Food & Drink Boulevard aka F.D.B., directed by Washington Kirk / Armed with little more than white Americans’ conditioned fear of black violence, Malcolm concocts a ludicrous scheme to de-gentrify Harlem.
- Blue & Gold Marching Machine, directed by Alyson Vermillion, Nathan Burton, and Jenifer Hughey / Follow along as 200 musicians and dancers celebrate the 100th year of the North Carolina A&T marching band, from band camp to the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”
Also showing in the Virtual Theater is Coup 53, the story of the 1953 coup in Iran, in which director Taghi Amirani and editor Walter Murch uncovered archival material hidden for decades. The 16mm footage and documents not only allow the filmmakers to tell the story of the overthrow of the Iranian government in unprecedented detail, but it also leads to explosive revelations about dark secrets buried for 67 years. Coup 53 is being sponsored by Jane and Tom McKim. Tickets are $12 and are available for purchase at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater/.
SPONSORS
The sponsors of the 2021 RiverRun International Film Festival help sustain the organization's mission to foster a greater appreciation of cinema and a deeper understanding of the many people, cultures, and perspectives of our world through regular interaction with great films and filmmakers. Festival sponsors include:
Title Sponsors – National Endowment for the Arts, UNCSA; Presenting Sponsors – Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem, Millennium Fund, MullenLowe Mediahub, Shift Creative, Wake Forest University
Marquee Sponsors – Forsyth County, Nelson Mullins, North Carolina Arts Council, PNC, Reynolds America, Inc., Salem Smiles Orthodontics
ABOUT RIVERRUN
The RiverRun International Film Festival is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to the role of cinema as a conduit of powerful ideas and diverse viewpoints. Founded in 1998, RiverRun is a competitive event that annually showcases new films from both established and emerging filmmakers around the world. Each spring, RiverRun screens new narrative, documentary, short, student and animated films, offering both audience and jury prizes in competition categories.
