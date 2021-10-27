No Time to Die: Craig’s Bond bows out in first-rate fashion

No Time to Die is the 25th in the long-running, phenomenally popular Eon Productions screen franchise based on the immortal character created by Ian Fleming. It is the first to be distributed by Universal Pictures and, apparently, the last to star Daniel Craig in the leading role. And, despite it being the longest of any of its predecessors, it is one of the best in the series.
Unlike the earlier Bond films, which would arbitrarily refer to events from other installments, the Craig canon has proceeded in an entirely linear fashion. The events depicted in one film often have a direct correlation — and impact — on the events of the next film. Never has that been more evident than here. Yet the film also harkens back to the Bonds of yesteryear, with excellent use of Louis Armstrong’s “We Have All the Time in the World,” which was originally used in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (one of the most criminally underrated films of the franchise).
After a slam-bang pre-credit opening that contains more hair-raising action than most entire movies, No Time to Die gets down to business, with the retired Bond lured back into service in a desperate, globe-hopping search for Heracles, a viral weapon that could unleash a catastrophic, worldwide pandemic. That the film was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic lends it a unique and timely urgency, but it doesn’t dissipate the sheer fun and enjoyment of the endeavor.
Director/story writer/screenwriter Cary Joji Fukunaga is a newcomer to the series, as well as the first American to helm one of the Eon Bonds, but brings a lot of energy and verve to the proceedings. No Time to Die is exciting, surprising, stylish, and wildly entertaining — everything a Bond fan, or simply a movie fan, could want. It is also a worthy culmination of Craig’s tenure as 007.
Craig delivers a richly textured dramatic performance that resonates with real emotion. He’s tough and fearless, of course, but he’s not invulnerable. He can feel pain, emotionally as well as physically. Lea Seydoux, reprising her role as Madeleine Swann from Spectre (2015), is not only gorgeous but a fine actress who holds her own — and then some — while chaos reigns supreme.
It’s also great having Bond’s support team back on board: Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Rory Kinnear as Tanner. No Time to Die also brings back reliable Jeffrey Wright as Bond’s CIA counterpart Felix Leiter and introduces Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who has replaced Bond as 007, which allows for some salty banter between her and her predecessor.
Of course, there is a principal villain, in this case, one Lyutsifer Safin (great name), played with creepy, whispery relish by Rami Malek. Unfortunately, Malek doesn’t have much to do until the climax. On the other hand, Christoph Waltz, reprising his role as the (now-imprisoned) SPECTRE mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld, is just as creepy and whispery as Malek, but far more effective with far less time onscreen. There’s also a delightful appearance by Ana de Armas as Paloma, Bond’s leggy, high-kicking CIA contact in Cuba. It’s not a large role but certainly a memorable one, and once upon a time Bond likely would have found time to bed her. But times and attitudes have changed since the series first began nearly 60 years ago.
But some things don’t change, and No Time to Die delivers the requisite action and spectacle of the best Bonds, as well as a genuine emotional heft. It’s a great one for Craig to go out on. Nevertheless, as the end credits promise, “James Bond Will Return.” Nice to know that won’t change, either.
