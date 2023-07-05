In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie Barker, a sassy single woman whose car has been repossessed for not paying back taxes. As a part-time Uber driver struggling to hold onto her mother’s house, Maddie is desperate for a quick-fix solution.
She finds it on Craigslist (of all places): The promise of a used Buick Regal if she will consent to “date” — and that’s a very loose term — Percy Becker (Andrew Barth Feldman), a lonely and withdrawn teenager bound for Princeton in the fall. His parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) want their only child to attend college as a man and have devised this ruse to relieve the boy of his virginity and shed him of his inhibitions. Naturally, Maddie agrees.
It’s a one-joke premise, but the screenplay — co-written by director Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips — has its fair share of laughs. Lawrence and Feldman imbue their characters with some depth and dimension. They’re effortlessly likable, and although their onscreen chemistry isn’t necessarily sexual, there’s a distinct air of friendliness and affection between them, which goes a very long way. Not far enough to make No Hard Feelings a success, but it’s better than it might have been thanks to their combined efforts.
Maddie’s attempts at seducing the clueless Percy are wildly overt, including a skinny-dipping scene on the beach that, due to Lawrence’s full-frontal nudity, seems to be the big talking point of the film. Actually, the scene is more slapstick than sensual, and Lawrence pulls it off (so to speak) with abandon and aplomb. There’s also a hilarious reference to Jaws (1975) to kick it off.
During the rocky course of their relationship, Maddie and Percy come to a better understanding about each other — and about themselves. Each helps the other to grow up a little bit, which is all part of the formula. There are also some picturesque views of Montauk in the summertime.
No Hard Feelings stays afloat primarily due to the lead performances, but after Percy inevitably discovers the scheme, the narrative completely falls apart and becomes utterly conventional. The third act — in which everything is solved with very little fuss — feels haphazard, and Lawrence and Feldman are left to pick up the pieces.
Broderick and Benanti have their moments as overprotective nouveau riche parents, but that’s all they are — moments. At heart, the film is a two-hander, and none of the other characters really registers, much less matters, in the overall narrative. As a breezy diversion on a hot summer’s day, No Hard Feelings offers adequate, intermittently inspired entertainment, and it’s a nice showcase for Lawrence and Feldman, but they’re really the whole show.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
