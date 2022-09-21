Ninth annual “OUT at the Movies” film festival is ready to roll

Winston-Salem’s popular LGBTQ+ screening series, “OUT at the Movies,” will launch its ninth annual film festival beginning September 29 and running through October 2, boasting a varied selection of 31 films — plus parties and special events — during the four-day event. Individual tickets are $10, flex passes (any five in-person screenings) are $40, and festival passes (one admission to any in-person or online screening) are $80. For advance tickets or more information, visit https://outatthemovies.org/.
“We are excited and looking forward to four days of screenings, many with Q&As, parties and a concert,” said Rex Welton, the co-founder and director of the “OUT” festival and screening series. “Technology that allows folks to watch movies from home is wonderful, but to me, a true festival is bringing together audience members and filmmakers to watch movies, participate in Q&As, and talk about their experiences at our nightly receptions.”
The Selected Festival Shorts Preview will be screened on September 29 at 8 p.m. at a/perture cinema (311 W. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem) and the remainder of the selections will be screened on the main campus of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Filmmaking (1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem).
“A/perture has really enjoyed working closely with Chad E. Harris over the past year,” said Lawren Desai, executive director and curator of a/perture cinema. “Chad is responsible for programming the shorts program for the ‘OATM’ festival, which is also the one program we will screen on opening night. From June-September of this year, Chad also programmed four short films to precede our programming as part of our ‘shortsb4films’ program (https://aperturecinema.com/shortsb4films/) — and we thought it would be a great way to highlight the festival by sharing some of their shorts either selected or submitted.”
Encompassing the festival, “we have 31 films — features and shorts — and all but one will be available online (from September 30-October 8), as well as the in-person screening of each film at UNCSA’S ACE Theatre Complex,” said Welton. “I am very happy with this year’s line-up. Between submissions on ‘FilmFreeway’ and from distributors, we had over 150 movies under consideration. Paring that down to 31 was a tough job!”
Filmmaker James Andrew Walsh is an “OUT” veteran, his 2021 debut feature The Extinction of Fireflies having been screened at last year’s festival. When it came time for an encore, Walsh was only too happy to oblige with his latest film, Jimmy and Carolyn, a comedy/drama starring Gregory Harrison and Mary Beth Peil, which will be the opening night screening on September 30 at 7 p.m. at the UNCSA Main Theatre.
“We are thrilled to be the opening night at this year’s festival,” Walsh said. “It’s a dream come true. Rex and his team throw a wonderful event. But above and beyond their exquisite hospitality, theirs is a festival that honors and respects filmmakers first and foremost. I wish they were all like this one: The perfect balance of Hollywood movie glamor and excitement and genuine cinema magic! I love this festival so much I worked last year’s swag into the movie — sejie if you can spot it!”
Filmmaker Todd Flaherty is a newcomer to the festival. He wrote, produced, edited, directed, and stars in Chrissy Judy, a comedy/drama/character study in which he plays a drag queen confronting new career and life challenges when his performing partner (Wyatt Fenner) departs for supposedly greener pastures. The film will be screened on October 1 at 7 p.m. at the UNCSA Main Theatre.
“I am a Winston-Salem and ‘OUT’ first-timer, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to visit and share our film with a new audience,” Flaherty said. “Rex and the ‘OUT’ team have been an absolute dream! We love the films they’re programming this season and they’ve made us feel like absolute stars!
“Many people ask, and I hesitate to say, the film is autobiographical,” he said. “But, like the old saying goes, ‘write what you know’ … and I know very intimately about these beautifully love-filled and fragile queer relationships. I’ve been a Chrissy and a Judy in my formative relationships and was grateful to have the space to write about them. Working on a micro-budget is incredibly difficult and forced me to wear more hats than I had initially intended — producing and editing the film as well as to cut costs. Of course, when I watch the film I wish we had a larger budget … but I truly love what we created with a crew of three on such a small budget. It’s a beautiful film made with Scotch tape and love and, somehow, it looks like a million bucks. I couldn’t be happier.”
Flaherty is currently working on his next feature, on which he hopes to commence production next year. In addition, “I was recently cast in a new film that starts shooting next month,” he said. “I’m very excited and honored to play a part in it — and not have to worry about directing or producing or editing!”
Assembling an annual four-day film festival is hard work, but “it truly is fun and rewarding,” said Welton. “’OUT at the Movies’ had an international reputation for not only great movies and events but also stellar hospitality. I often tell our volunteers that we may not be one of the bigger, older, and/or most critically acclaimed festivals, but we can do the very best job when it comes to taking care of our visiting filmmakers, actors, documentary subjects, and audience members — and we do!
“I am also very proud of the fact that filmmakers who often live in the same bigger city — primarily New York City or Los Angeles — have met each other in Winston-Salem during one of our festivals and have ended up working together on future films. I have to believe that these collaborations would not have happened had it not been for ‘OUT at the Movies’!”
Sponsorship levels for the festival begin at $100, and all levels include tickets and other perks. Donors at the $250 level and above will receive an invitation for two to the festival’s VIP party featuring celebrities, delicious food, and an open bar. In addition, the festival is still seeking volunteers.
