The Boogeyman holds a modest distinction as being one of the few Stephen King stories not yet adapted into a feature film. King’s 1973 short story, originally published in Cavalier — a magazine not necessarily literarily renowned — was included in his best-selling 1978 collection Night Shift. There have been several short-film versions, but the screenplay by the executive-producer duo Bryan Woods/Scott Beck and Mark Heyman utilizes only the basic elements of King’s tale while understandably having to expand upon it.
Sophie Thatcher, looking for all the world like singer Billie Eilish, plays Sadie Harper, a teenager mourning the recent loss of her mother in a car accident. Her father, Will (Chris Messina), is a compassionate psychologist struggling to come to terms with his own grief, while Sadie’s little sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) is more concerned by the possibility that there’s something hiding in her closet or under her bed when she goes to bed at night.
It’s that last aspect that is something Stephen King does so well — to take a simple concept and maximize it to full scare potential. Indeed, Sawyer has a very good reason to be afraid of the dark — particularly after the mysterious Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian) unexpectedly arrives for a session with Will. Consumed by guilt over the deaths of his three children in quick succession, he speaks of a nocturnal creature that killed them in the night, about which Will is understandably skeptical. Then Billings promptly hangs himself.
All hell is about to break loose, but here’s where the narrative unaccountably sputters. We don’t learn much about the titular Boogeyman except that it seeks out the emotionally distressed and feeds off their fear before killing them. Really, that’s about it. Ambiguity is hardly uncommon in this genre, but that’s awfully vague, and not terribly satisfying.
There will, of course, be the inevitable climax — a smack-down, smash-up, go-for-broke bout with the Boogeyman — but it’s a haul getting there. Sadie’s interactions with her friends and schoolmates, ostensibly displaying her emotional angst, tend to go nowhere.
Director Rob Savage offers up some imaginative touches, and there’s an appropriately creepy atmosphere and a mounting sense of dread, even if cinematographer Eli Born overdoes the gloominess — sometimes to the extent it’s hard to ascertain what’s happening on the screen. The principal performers are good. Thatcher and Blair have an easy, appealing, sisterly rapport. Messina, so funny as the foul-mouthed sports agent in Ben Affleck’s recent Air, here displays his versatility with a more dramatic, sympathetic turn, and Dastmalchian, recently seen as Albert DeSalvo in The Boston Strangler, makes an intense impression in his brief role.
To be fair, The Boogeyman is hardly the worst Stephen King adaptation. It’s well-made and spooky, but in the end it’s merely average — yet there’s the nagging feeling that this could have something better.
See Mark Burger’s reviews of current movies. © 2023, Mark Burger.
