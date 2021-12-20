NEW SHOW ADDITIONS IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces new show additions in the Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the Carolina Theatre in the theatre’s original sign shop.
Full show details are below.
NOW ON SALE:
DOUG BAKER Sun., Jan. 9, 2pm
WITH LEAH KAUFMAN In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT DOUG BAKER
Songwriter Doug Baker, a fixture in the Greensboro music scene for forty years, is bringing the songs from his first solo album, Navigating Life, to The Crown for a special matinee performance. He will be joined onstage by guitarist and vocalist Barry Gray, multi-instrumentalist Mark Dillon, and his son, percussionist Zach Baker.
Since graduating from UNCG’s School of Music in 1978, Baker has been involved in varied musical projects ranging from the power-pop of Treva Spontaine and the Grafic to the avant-garde improvisations of the F-Art Ensemble. Prior to this latest release, Baker contributed to two band recordings, a 1989 cassette by Tab Jones, and the 2009 eponymous cd release by Sin Tax.
Baker says, “I’ve always written songs, but in bands I was usually content to play guitar and contribute a song here and there. Sort of a George Harrison approach. I’ve written a lot in the last five years, so it seemed it was about time I did this.”
The songs on Navigating Life come in a variety of styles. Eddie Huffman, author of John Prine: In Spite of Himself, writes “The album ranges far and wide musically, from a Georgia Satellites-style rocker to a pretty piano ballad. Many of the songs have a quirky, lighthearted touch reminiscent of John Prine and Loudon Wainwright III.”
ABOUT THE LEAH KAUFMAN
In the 1990s, Seattle singer-songwriter Leah Kaufman released three recordings with popular acoustic quintet The Wailing Strangers and her own solo debut CD, Five Fingers. Performing in festivals and venues throughout the Northwest, her songs garnered song-writing awards and accolades from the South Florida Songwriting Competition, lntermountain Acoustic Music Association, Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Competition and the Austin Songwriting Competition.
In 2015 she relocated to Raleigh, and in 2017 re-emerged with On to Something Fine, a collection of songs that pulse with rhythm and vibrant musicianship. This is eloquent acoustic music that dances between genres. From the sweetness of a lullaby to a driving honky-tonk dance tune, there’s a backbone of articulate guitar playing and an ear catching voice that pulls you in to each song's unique story.
Her newest 2019 album, Midnight Refrain, builds on these strengths: songs with melodies that stick like glue and lyrics that tell stories you love hearing. An accomplished finger-style guitar player as well as fine flat-picker, each song holds true to a common core of exquisite lyrics, fine guitar work and a clear strong voice.
THE PINKERTON RAID Saturday, January 22, 7:30pm
WITH COLIN ALLURED AND MIGRANT BIRDS In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT THE PINKERTON RAID
Songwriter Jesse James DeConto hails from New England, with Dad’s guitar and Mom’s radio tuned to Soulsville, Liverpool and Laurel Canyon, now mining foothills-folk in Durham, NC, for songs AmericanaUK calls “anthemic.” Critics hear influences from Sufjan to Wilco. “Radiant,” said American Songwriter. The Pinkerton Raid has played with Illiterate Light, Ballroom Thieves and Noah Gundersen. New albums in 2017-2018 brought them from Charleston to Chicago, with slots at Shakori Hills and Daytrotter and acclaim from Paste, Popdose, and more. Glide said their newest singles “purr with the garage-rock swagger of The White Stripes and the irritated kick of Cage the Elephant.”
ABOUT COLIN ALLURED
Colin Allured is a multi-instrumentalist who offers a truly unique performance experience. Colin graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in classical guitar, has studied West African string music with Mamadou Sidibe, Indian classical music with Gaurang Doshi, Madhumita Saha, and Roop Verma, and has his roots in his father’s 60s records. The devotion and refinement of his musicianship is all in service of great songs, danceable beats, and a soulful vibe.
ABOUT MIGRANT BIRDS
Migrant Birds is an indie folk outfit from Winston-Salem, NC. Featuring Spencer McNair Ayscue (guitars, vocals) Tara Lancaster Logue (vocals, keys) and Scott Peters (cello, bass), the band draws on pop, rock, and Americana influences to produce the sort of plaintive and sincere songwriting that unifies folk music through the ages.
ILL INTENTIONS Friday, January 28, 8pm
WITH CONDADO In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT ILL INTENTIONS
Ill Intentions is an emerging punk rock band from upstate South Carolina, composed of members Brady Hollifield (Drums), Camden Bregg (Guitar), Parker Crone (Vocals), and Hayden “Leche” Sims (Bass). The band’s first release was instantly nominated for “Best New Single” at the 2019 Upstate Music Awards, and they quickly became a staple of the SC music scene. After the past year of traveling, playing in new places, and booking their first festival over Halloween, Ill Intentions accumulated a strong fan base that was itching for their debut album “ILL” to drop.
Ill Intentions is excited to introduce themselves to Greensboro and share the night with some great friends and musicians, Condado.
ABOUT CONDADO
Condado is a DIY rock band from the heart of North Carolina. The band’s members include Alberto “Birdie” Velazquez (guitar/main vocals), Josh Reid (guitar), Javan Trinidad (bass), and Anunt Singh (drums). Hailing from Randolph County, the group named themselves “Condado” (the Spanish word for county) as a reminder of where they started. The band’s members are all people of color, something the music scene is slowly starting seeing more of.
Condado has been influenced by many artists, specifically the Philly emo scene of recent years, providing its take through a distinct rhythmic playfulness, punchy and driving percussion, dense guitar riffs, roaring bass lines, and chorus melodies made to sing your heart out.
VIVA LA MUERTE Saturday, February 5, 7:30pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT VIVA LA MUERTE
Viva la Muerte is a Greensboro-based band that has performed all over the country, from Tootsies in Nashville to jazz joints in Harlem, and was voted Best Original Band in the Triad by the readers of YES! Weekly in 2019. After successfully completing $10,000 Kickstarter campaigns for their first two albums, All the Birds and The Eyes of Men, VLM, in 2021, finished recording their third album, Storm Country, with the support of their homegrown fan base. With cameos from artists like Colin Cutler, Tom Troyer of Farewell Friend, and Scott Guberman of Phil and Friends, the new album is, by far, the band's most ambitious work to date. Storm Country drops on February 4th.
GREGORY AMOS Friday, February 11, 8pm
WITH ROD McCOY In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $14 in advance, or $17 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT GREGORY AMOS
A North Carolina native, soul and inspirational saxophonist Gregory Amos has been on the Richmond, Virginia music scene for the past 21 years. He is a songwriter, music producer, multi-talented musician, and entrepreneur. A graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, after spending nearly 20 years in corporate America as a Staff Engineer, Amos left a very fruitful and prosperous career in 2016 to dedicate his energy and efforts solely to following his dreams and passions of working fulltime in the music and entertainment industry. His music is often described as being melodic, soulful, soothing, tranquil, and spirit filled. Amos writes, composes, and produces most of his music. Releasing his EP “I Belong To You” in 2011, “Simply Christmas” EP & “Holiday Cheer” Single 2014, “A Change Is Gonna Come” Single 2016, “Joyful Christmas “Album 2017 and “Old Rugged Cross” Single 2018, Gregory Amos pours himself into his instrument, captivating your soul. He delivers heartfelt performances that are sure to speak to you.
ABOUT ROD McCOY
Rod McCoy is a native of the Triad and now calls Charlotte, NC home. He started out playing trumpet in his middle school band, but it was the instruments played by his grandfather, a notable guitarist on the quartet scene, and his father, a drummer, that really peaked his interest. By the age of sixteen, Rod was playing fulltime with a quartet and filling in as a part of his father’s group. It was while Rod was in college at North Carolina A&T State University studying communications that his musical tastes expanded to include jazz, R&B and go-go. Rod has been influenced the most by Michael Jackson, Mint Condition, Earth Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, and his all-time favorite, Prince. In 2016 he released his debut EP “Two Gifts One Anointing,” and developed a special show called “The Songbook of Baby Face,” featuring songs written by and or performed by Baby Face. Through the years, he has played lead and bass guitar for a variety of notable artists and bands such as Bishop TD Jakes, Donnie McClurkin, Dorothy Norwood, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Williams, Gregory Amos and ADP, The Groove Masters, and Chairman of the Board.
THE GHOSTS OF LIBERTY Monday, February 14, 8pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $13 in advance, or $15 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
Returning to The Crown! Americana folk-rock act based in the foothills of North Carolina, The Ghosts of Liberty is husband and wife duo Emma Millard (Lead Vocals, Keyboard) and Tyler Millard (Vocals, Guitar). They bring together their combined influences of roots, blues, rock and soul, delivering a truly original package that could only be born of two people living and working under the same roof.
Tyler discovered his passion for music while losing his vision to RP, a degenerative retinal disease, and Emma comes from a background in multi-genre vocal performance, beginning with classical training at an early age. Ty's steady and cool nature balance Em's gutsy emotionality, and together they are a musical force.
They have been playing and writing together for the better part of a decade, and through many of life's challenges have maintained a deep and abiding appreciation for how music and love can truly overcome any obstacle.
CAMEL CITY YACHT CLUB Friday, February 25, 7pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
In March of 2020, five Winston-Salem music scene veterans were scheduled to pull into port for the first of what they hoped would be many times making some sweet, smooth sounds together. Of course, the last couple of years have had different plans for all of us, but despite being stranded “at sea” for several months, the Camel City Yacht Club is ready to do everything in their power to bring some swanky joy to you and yours!
The Camel City Yacht Club is Thurston Howard III, aka Cap'n Morgan on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Charlie Chardonnay IV on bass guitar and vocals; Kip Falco on keyboards and vocals; Tom Collins on electric guitar and vocals; and Fanny von Bottoms on drums and vocals.
DW & THE SPIRIT KINGS Saturday, March 5, 7pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $17 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
DW & The Spirit Kings roll into The Crown for their 2022 Alt-Country Tour! With two unique sets of original, high energy alt-country music melding classic country gold and rock & roll, DW & The Spirit Kings bring a truly memorable music experience to the stage.
DW Stuart is a singer songwriter born and raised in North Carolina. He has lived and performed throughout the state from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Crystal Coast. Growing up with country legends George Jones, Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, and many other old school country gold artists helped shape his musical foundation, with rock & roll rounding out his musical catalog.
Having written and recorded five diverse albums as a solo artist and with bands August West, The Old No.7's, and his most recent band PROJECT 63, DW is returning to his NC roots to fuse his love of rock and country music with his newest ensemble DW & The Spirit Kings, a must see band melding classic country and rock for a unique concert not to be missed.
Joining DW Stuart are Jeff Heinz on drums, Bill Ryan on bass guitar, Donny Anderson on lead and slide guitar, and Ollin Landers on pedal steel guitar & dobro.
DISCORDIA DAMES Friday, March 11, 8pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
Drawing on various styles and backgrounds, the Discordia Dames represent some of the best in traditional burlesque. Touring all over the country and producing monthly shows, the Discordia Dames are both a sight to behold and a force to be reckoned with!
ABOUT EGYPT BLAQUE KNYLE
Egypt Blaque Knyle is an international award-winning professional dancer, model, actress, and business woman noted to have the most awards and titles in burlesque history and ranking in the Top 50 as one the most influential burlesque performers in the world. She has traveled the world and was employed by Disney for years performing in a host of shows. She was the principle dancer in the "Chocolate Nutcracker," playing the Egyptian Queen and Snake Queen, as well as Nefertiti and Hepseptsut in a production called "Queens of the Nile Now." She also had the pleasure of cheering for the Raiderettes and has worked in the naughty entertainment field for many years, exotic dancing worldwide as a headliner.
In her muggle life she’s a Social Worker and Advocate for the awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS, assisting and housing the homeless and working in mental health.
ABOUT JEZEBEL EXPRESS
Jezebel Express is a New York dance and theatre artist known for her quick wit and spectacular shimmy-shaking performances. She can regularly be found in New York City on top of various bars, but has traveled the world performing, with recent stops include Reykjavik and Prague.
Jezebel is an instructor at the New York School of Burlesque, and she believes that glamour is for EVERYONE. She specializes in teaching choreography and dance storytelling, silk and feather fan dancing, and body confidence workshops.
CARLY BURRUSS Friday, March 18, 7pm
WITH CASEY NOEL In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT CARLY BURRUSS
With a wicked sense of humor, a storyteller’s heart and a sweet nature, Carly Burruss is the epitome of country. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her agile, lilting sound make her the country music singer/songwriter that stands out from the rest. A Carly Burruss show is sure to be one you will never forget as she entertains you with quippy comedy, witty lyrics you won’t forget, and devastatingly relatable heartbreakin’ ballads.
Burruss grew up skimming her fingers across piano keys and singing in church. The daughter of a schoolteacher and cabinet maker from Cumming, Georgia, her budding love for country music stemmed from the records she found in her grandparents’ home, mostly consisting of classic country vinyl. She found her way to the guitar, teaching herself the chords, and took the stage for the first time with her all-girl bluegrass band The Sawnee Mountain Train Wreck.
Today, Burruss is a touring country artist who doubles as a worship leader at Passion City Church in Atlanta. Recently, she has joined the boys of Sister Hazel on tour as the opening support artist. Burruss has shared the stage with other profile artists in recent years, including Keith Urban, Ruston Kelly, Ellie Holcomb, Dwight Yoakam, and Kasey Chambers.
Burruss has developed a loyal fanbase on The Rock Boat, a music festival boasting some of today’s finest musicians, and Florida Georgia Line’s “This Is How We Cruise” festival.
Burruss is in the business of honesty and conversation: one song from her feels like sitting down to have a heart-to-heart with your best friend. Her authentic lyrics about God, family, rock bottom, and finally making it up the mountain are the words we all want to sing along to. Her upcoming EP entitled “The Southern Pace EP” signifies a new era for Burruss in which her songwriting reaches the next level. Keeping the cheeky quality we have come to love, she digs deep to reach your soul and your sense of humor.
She would like to thank Dolly Parton and Jesus for making her into the artist and person that she is today.
ABOUT CASEY NOEL
Casey Noel’s timeless, captivating music will remind you of the many ways songs can enrich a life. A skilled singer-songwriter crystallizes the grace of a moment, honors and beautifies sadness, gives wings to something tender, something fun – something longing for flight. Casey’s EP “Not Just Pretty Words” released June 2020 and her single “Page 52” released March 2021, do just that. 2021 has already far exceeded 2020. Her single "Page 52" was added to Spotify's Emerging Americana playlist and she also just played FloydFest as part of their On the Rise series. She will soon find herself in the studio once more recording her newest original "Playing God" so be on the lookout!
You can find Casey on FB and Instagram @caseynoelmusic and on all streaming platforms.
BROWN MOUNTAIN LIGHTNING BUGS Saturday, April 2, 7:30pm
WITH COULDN’T BE HAPPIERS In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
ABOUT BROWN MOUNTAIN LIGHTNING BUGS
Kendra and Zack Harding form The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, a folk(ish) duo, hailing from Winston-Salem, NC. The two met when Zack crashed a date Kendra was on at an open mic night. They hit it off, her date left and the rest is history.
Combining backgrounds that range from classic rock to classical guitar, they create a concoction of sound that lies somewhere between traditional and trippy. The Bugs have played extensively throughout the Southeast, including performances in The Grey Eagle’s Patio Show Series, Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival, and at Awendaw Green. Their new album Folk(ish) is out now.
ABOUT COULDN’T BE HAPPIERS
The Couldn’t Be Happiers are an alt-country duo out of Winston-Salem, NC. Jodi Hildebran Lee (vocals, drums, harmonica) and Jordan Crosby Lee (vocals, guitar) swear the band’s name is rarely ironic. Each has a unique story about a life before the other and before the music. Now, after career changes, previous marriages, and geographical shifts, the two have found their rhythm…together. They are grateful for music, each other, and second chances, and that gratitude shines on stage. Their accessible story telling blends fact and fiction, incorporating their own personal stories with fantastical elements. Funny, irreverent, and raw, the Couldn’t Be Happiers are a pared down Americana duo that can’t help but be themselves.
DORI FREEMAN Friday, May 13, 7:30pm
In the Crown at the Carolina
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
Raised among a family of musicians in the Blue Ridge Mountains and hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the most authentic vocalists to emerge from the hills of southwestern Virginia in recent years,” Dori Freeman is a bonafide Appalachian artist, while simultaneously shattering the archetype by empowering the characters in her songs with personal strength and homegrown wisdom. Through this process, she both defies and expands notions of what it means to be from the region.
Freeman has been praised by outlets such as NPR, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, but has chosen to remain outside of Nashville literally and figuratively. She lives in Galax, Virginia, where she says she’s been better able to develop her music in a truer way to her personally.
Dori has always been an artist who’s had an eclectic range of influences and the ability to deliver deeply moving vocals in a variety of styles that comprise the Americana genre. True to form, her soaring alto delivery is on display throughout Ten Thousand Roses, her fourth studio album, which she wrote during the pandemic.
Ten Thousand Roses showcases an artist who knows exactly who she is and is ready to push past others’ assumptions about who she should be. Along the way we are treated to the best vocals Freeman has put on record as well as songs that keep us mesmerized by tight, image-driven lyrics. As she sings on Nobody Nothing, “You don’t owe nobody nothin’ / You built yourself right up from the ground / You don’t owe nobody nothin’/ Now ring the bell and make a joyful sound.”
* * * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Proof of full COVID vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours of event will be required effective October 1, 2021.
- Masks are required for everyone over the age of five. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- Social distancing is encouraged.
- Sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
CAROLINA THEATRE AND THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA “QUICK LIST”
December 20, 7pm Holiday Movie Elf * Carolina Theatre
December 21, 7pm Holiday Movie A Christmas Story * Carolina Theatre
December 22, 7pm Holiday Movie White Christmas * Carolina Theatre
December 23, 2pm and 7pm Holiday Movie It’s a Wonderful Life * Carolina Theatre
January 9, 2pm Doug Baker with Leah Kaufman ^ The Crown
January 15, 2022, 8pm The Hip-Hop Orchestra Carolina Theatre
January 22, 7:30pm The Pinkerton Raid with Colin Allured & Migrant Birds ^ The Crown
January 22, 8pm Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer Carolina Theatre
January 28, 8pm Ill Intentions with Condado ^ The Crown
January 30, 2pm The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra Carolina Theatre
February 4, 8pm Rouge: A Cirque & Dance Cabaret Carolina Theatre
February 5, 7:30pm Viva la Muerte ^ The Crown
February 11, 7:30pm Rock 92’s 2 Guys Named Chris Comedy All Stars Carolina Theatre
February 11, 8pm Gregory Amos with Rod McCoy ^ The Crown
February 14, 8pm The Ghosts of Liberty ^ The Crown
February 25, 7pm Camel City Yacht Club ^ The Crown
March 5, 7pm DW & The Spirit Kings ^ The Crown
March 11, 8pm Discordia Dames ^ The Crown
March 18, 7pm Carly Burruss with Casey Noel ^ The Crown
March 26, 5pm Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella Carolina Theatre
March 27, 3pm Greensboro Ballet’s Cinderella Carolina Theatre
April 2, 7:30pm Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs with Couldn’t Be Happiers ^ The Crown
April 15, 8pm A Purple Rain Experience, Inspired by Prince Carolina Theatre April 22 and April 23, 8pm Bus Stop ^ The Crown
May 13, 7:30pm Dori Freeman ^ The Crown
May 22, 3pm 15th Anniversary Celebration of St. Francis Springs Carolina Theatre
September 17, 7:30pm 1964 The Tribute Carolina Theatre
* CAROLINA CLASSIC AND HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES SCREENINGS
^ IN THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA, LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF THE THEATRE
