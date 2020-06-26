Shooter Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric AND film’s producer/director available for interviews
Filmmaker Ramsey Denison returns with a searing portrait of Las Vegas corruption in mass shooting exposé set for North American release beginning July 3rd
In his searing new documentary film MONEY MACHINE, Ramsey Denison shines a light on the cover-up and police corruption around the 2017 Vegas mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more during a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort.
Featuring an exclusive interview with killer Stephen Paddock’s brother Eric, this riveting new documentary feature exposes information MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Police Department would prefer to keep secret…including revealing for the first time ever, the likely motive behind Paddock’s rampage, and why MGM fought so hard to cover it up.
MONEY MACHINE also features harrowing, never before seen footage of the Las Vegas shooting, and it’s immediate aftermath, examines what really happened to the millions of dollars raised for victims through the #VegasStrong campaign, digs into layers of police corruption and collusion between the Las Vegas Police Department and casino owners, and for the first time offers answers to what drove mild-mannered millionaire gambler Stephen Paddock to open fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.
Yet, just a couple of years later, Vegas and the country seems to have forgotten about it completely. Needless to say, mass shootings are not good for business, and it didn’t take long for the Vegas money machine to get to work, making this one disappear. In the aftermath of remarketing Las Vegas as a safe destination for tourists, many questionable practices were put into place—one of the most shocking being filing a lawsuit against the victims of this devastating tragedy. On top of that, despite the popular #VegasStrong movement and nationwide fundraising, there’s still a huge question of where all that money went.
"An enthralling documentary about the dark side of the Las Vegas economy, MONEY MACHINE exposes Sin City’s darkest secrets… including its culpability in this country’s deadliest shooting." - Courtesy Cleveland International Film Festival
MONEY MACHINE will be released July 3rd by the filmmaker via Joma Films' “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and select cinema screens across North America in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and PR.
