New Book Examines “The Golden Girls” Pop Culture References

If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Golden Girls and scratched your head at one of the many dated pop culture jokes from the 1980s, a new book from author Matt Browning provides the answers. Browning will discuss the book and sign copies of “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide”at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m.
Browning will be joined in conversation with Greensboro-based author James Tate Hill.
Meticulously researched episode by episode, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide”is an eye-opening, illuminating encyclopedia of “the who, the how, and the ha!” of thousands of topical jokes from the show’s 180 episodes. From Joe Isuzu to Socrates, Alan Alda to Shinola, Martha Raye to Madge, and Ishtar to Tattletales, at long last fans of The Golden Girls will finally be saying, “Oh, now I get it!”
“I’ve been watching The Golden Girls since it was released, and in many ways it is timeless, but there are so many references to then-current people, places and events that really anchor it in its 1980s-1990s era,” Browning said. “This book is meant to serve as a guide so viewers can follow along and come to understand those dated jokes as they were meant to be understood.”
The book is structured episode-by-episode, featuring snippets of dialogue to provide context to the reference, followed by an explanation. An alphabetical index is also included. The book was released last fall from Lyons Press, an imprint of Rowman & Littlefield. It retails for $24.95.
Browning is a lifelong Golden Girls fan and creator of EmptyNestTV.com, devoted to The Golden Girls spinoff series, Empty Nest. Based in Charleston, West Virginia, he is represented by Stephen Fraser of the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency. In April, Browning was a featured panelist and exhibitor at Chicago’s Golden-Con, the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention, which drew 3,000 fans, as well as actors, writers and producers from the show.
“The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide”is his third book. His other works include the Mom’s Choice award-winning “Chicks and the City,” a children’s picture book about urban farming, and “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” a celebration of Mountain State indie bookstores. Learn more at MattBrowningBooks.com.
Hill is the author of a memoir “Blind Man’s Bluff,” released last year. His fiction debut, “Academy Gothic,” won the Nilsen Literary Prize for a First Novel. His essays were Notable in the 2019 and 2020 editions of “Best American Essays.” He serves as fiction editor for Monkeybicycle and contributing editor for Literary Hub, where he writes a monthly audiobooks column.
Scuppernong Books is located at 304 South Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina.
