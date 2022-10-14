NC Film "Charles Sloan" Wins Best Feature at Raleigh Film Festival
RALEIGH, NC — OCTOBER 14, 2022 —The producers of the North Carolina film “Charles Sloan” announced today that their film received the Best Feature Award at the Raleigh Film and Art Festival. The film, which was shot on location in Cherryville and King’s Mountain, NC was one of six in the running for best feature. The three-day festival screened more than 200 films from twenty countries.
The 80 minute film, which stars SAG-AFTRA actor Mark Costello as the title character, tells the story of a man who receives a compassionate release from prison after more than 30 years of incarceration. With no money, no prospects and a terminal illness Sloan tries to reconnect with his estranged family and uncovers the truth about his decades old conviction for murder.
This is the first award for director Franklin Lowry, who wrote the script with Costello in mind, “I first met Mark when I directed him on a short I wrote called ‘Permanance’,” said Lowry. “When I saw the range and skill Mark brought, I knew I had to find something bigger for him, so I set off to write ‘Sloan’.” The film’s Director of Photography Scott S. Clinton called the accolade a team effort. “When you put together a team of professional creatives who believe in the script, and you have a veteran actor like Mark, you get a fantastic film. It’s all right there on the screen,” said Clinton.
K. Ryan Parker, who co-starred and worked as first assistant director for the film, points to the North Carolina locations as a major contributor to the film’s success. “The physical locations become characters in the movie,” said Parker. “The Home Folks diner in Cherryville and the Motel Royal in King’s Mountain are more than just setting and background.They encompass the hope and despair that drive the protagonist and the story.” Also acknowledging the supporting cast, Parker said, “I can’t say enough great things about the co-stars in this film. They propel the action and provide the lead character with certain choices, both good and bad, that affect the outcome of the film.”
“Charles Sloan” is currently making the rounds on the U.S. film festival circuit. Having submitted the film to 56 events, director Lowry said he hopes this award is just the beginning for his film, “Winning this award is validation that we have a great story, great actors and a great crew,” said Lowry. “We can only hope that the other 55 festivals will agree.”
