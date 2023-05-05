MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema present: Flashback Fridays! This partnership brings two community nonprofits together to share fun films from the 70s and 80s on the a/mobile inflatable screen on the grounds of MUSEws. Screenings begin on May 12, with four movies showing May-September.
Delicious food will be available to purchase onsite from Wutyasay food truck for each event, Hoots beer will be for sale, there will be a huge sandbox (big enough for kids and kids at heart!), plus other hands-on activities and live music at some of the events. Food will be available beginning at 6:30 pm, movies will screen around sunset (approximately 8:30 pm).
Dates and films as follows:
● May 12: Goonies
● June 23: Jaws
● August 11: Dirty Dancing
● September 8: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Wutyasay is a Winston-Salem based truck serving up soul food specialties, including seafood, collards, brisket, and more. For each film, Wutyasay will be offering a specially curated food item for each film. To stay updated on all the details, visit: https://aperturecinema.com/programs/flashback-fridays-muse-winston-salem/ and follow MUSE
Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema on social media.
Films and activities are all free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, screenings will move inside MUSE Winston-Salem. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs.
Thank you to our event sponsors: EMP Law; and Walter Robbs Architects, a Michael Graves Company.
For more on the partnering organizations:
