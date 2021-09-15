HIGH POINT, N.C. (Sept. 15, 2020) - The museum will be showing the documentary “Chasing Trane” in the lecture gallery Thurs., Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 marks what would have been the 95th birthday of High Point jazz musician John Coltrane. The High Point Museum is celebrating with a showing of the documentary “Chasing Trane.” The 2016 film includes commentary from Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Dr. Cornell West, President Bill Clinton and others.
The celebration coincides with the museum’s current exhibition "A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart," curated by the GRAMMY Museum® open through Dec. 5. The exhibition features 20 photographs of John Coltrane taken by the legendary cultural photographer Chuck Stewart and an alto saxophone used by the jazz musician. It is sponsored by DRIVE High Point, the High Point Historical Society, and the Friends of John Coltrane.
This is a free event for all ages.
The High Point Museum, a division of the High Point Public Library, shares Greater High Point’s history, provides perspective for current issues, and strengthens the sense of community.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov
