MUSE WINSTON-SALEM ANNOUNCES Flashback Fridays, a partnership with a/perture cinema
Four film/food/fun events, continues on June 23!
Special performances by 🎵youth musicians🎵 from the Winston-Salem Symphony P.L.A.Y. Music program and the R.J. Reynolds High School A Cappella Group
MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema present: Flashback Fridays! This partnership brings two community nonprofits together to share fun films from the 70s and 80s on the a/mobile inflatable screen on the grounds of MUSEws: 226 S. Liberty St. Three screenings remain this summer, dates listed below. We have partnered with the Winston-Salem Symphony’s P.L.A.Y Music program and R. J. Reynolds High School to present performances by youth musicians at each of the upcoming events. Food will be available to purchase from Wutyasay food truck, Hoots beer will be for sale, kids (and kids at heart!) can play in a huge sandbox, plus other hands-on activities and live music.
Dates and films as follows:
- June 23: Jaws
Music performance by: Team Price/WS Symphony P.L.A.Y. Music Program
- August 11: Dirty Dancing
Music performance by: Team Price/WS Symphony P.L.A.Y. Music Program
- September 8: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Music performance by:
R.J. Reynolds High School A Cappella Group
Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth (P.L.A.Y. Music) is the Winston-Salem Symphony’s El-Sistema-inspired music education program which places an emphasis on the teaching of the whole child: head, heart, and hands. Team Price honors composer Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her work performed by a major American orchestra.
Wutyasay is a Winston-Salem based truck serving up soul food specialties, including seafood, collards, brisket, and more. For each film, Wutyasay will be offering a specially curated food item for each film. To stay updated on all the details, visit: https://aperturecinema.com/programs/flashback-fridays-muse-winston-salem/ and follow MUSE Winston-Salem and a/perture cinema on social media.
These are free events, with food and drinks available for purchase. In the event of rain, screenings will move inside MUSE Winston-Salem. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs.
Thank you to our event sponsors: EMP Law; and Walter Robbs Architects, a Michael Graves Company.
For more on the partnering organizations:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.