Mountainfilm on Tour to Screen in Salisbury at Catawba College's Hedrick Theatre on January 21, 2023
SALISBURY, NC -- Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Salisbury at Catawba College's Hedrick Theatre on January 21, 2023 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury is hosted by Muddy Sneakers. Muddy Sneakers has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for 5 years and has been working to awaken in children a deeply felt connection with the natural world — one that inspires curiosity, stimulates learning, and brings new life to classroom performance throughout North Carolina for 15 years. Muddy Sneakers envisions a world where every child has the opportunity to form a connection to nature and benefit from the wellness it provides. While hosting an inspiring collection of films, the show is also an opportunity to raise funds Muddy Sneakers can use to support 5th grade students and teachers in the community via experiential, outdoor science education.
The show kicks off on Saturday, January 21. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and films will begin at 6:00 p.m. Food trucks, New Sarum Brewing, raffles, door prizes, and a silent auction will also be available during the event.. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury are on sale now atmuddysneakers.org. General admission costs $25 per person. Premier seating and VIP packages are also available. Learn more atmuddysneakers.org/mfot.
Mountainfilm on Tour in Salisbury, hosted by and benefitting Muddy Sneakers, is made possible with support from the following Muddy Sneakers Community Partners: New Belgium Brewing, Catawba College Center for the Environment, KEIR Manufacturing, Roberts & Stevens, P.A., D.D. Bullwinkel's LLC, Allergy Partners of Rowan-Salisbury, and other local supporters.
# # #
About Mountainfilm Festival
Mountainfilm is a documentary film festival that showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Mountainfilm is held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional celebration of indomitable spirit. Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. To learn more about Mountainfilm, visit www.mountainfilm.org.
About Muddy Sneakers
Muddy Sneakers is an education non-profit that partners with public schools to supplement classroom science instruction with experiential, inquiry-based outdoor learning. Committed to measurable results, the organization provides fifth grade students multiple field experiences throughout the school year. Students develop a connection with nature, become more physically active, gain self-confidence, and increase science aptitude. Programs currently take place on 60+ nearby conserved lands where students are instructed in small groups by highly skilled outdoor educators. Muddy Sneakers currently serves more than 3,000 students in 15 districts across the state, and has served more than 23,000 students to date. For a growing number of NC’s schools, Muddy Sneakers serves as a highly anticipated capstone for children completing their elementary years. For more information, including how to sponsor student participation, visitwww.MuddySneakers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.